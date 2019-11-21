Brunswick High heads to Kennesaw tonight to take on undefeated and No. 2 seed, Harrison High, for the second round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs.
The Pirates defeated Morrow last week 34-13 in the first round of the playoffs while Harrison defeated Winder-Barrow 45-25.
Brunswick coach Sean Pender said that this week, the guys have been practicing like they don’t want the season to end.
“With it being round two of the playoffs and understanding that there are only 16 teams left, you get a little bit more excitement a little bit more energy at practice,” Pender said. “As far as that goes, the energy level has been high; the focus level has been pretty good.”
Despite taking on a team that has only scored under 40 points twice this season, Pender said you wouldn’t know it around his team.
“We know that we have a tough task ahead of us going against the No. 2 team in the state,” Pender said. “We’re looking forward to the road trip, and had a good road trip last time. Even though we’re 27 point underdogs, you wouldn’t know it in the way we practice.”
One of the things the Pirates coaching staff has done this week is fire up their team. They want them to go into the game with massive chips on their shoulders. Pender said they tried to get them excited, especially on the defense.
“Defensively, we tried to get them fired up about how we’re not really respected that way,” Pender said. “They average 40-something points a game and expect to put 40 points on us, just getting our defense to play with a little bit more of a chip on their shoulder. We’re trying to use that to help us with some motivation. The whole team is basically to put a chip on our shoulders. We’re going to go into this game and try our best to be as physical as we can be and answer the bell.”
Pender said that Harrison is going to get creative when it goes up against the Brunswick offense. He said the Hoyas are going to run a base 3-4 defensive scheme. However, the kicker here is that the Hoyas’ defense is going to get creative themselves and do a lot of blitzes and stunts.
Brunswick needs to stay balanced and stick to their identity. Pender said the offense must be able to pass and run at will this game. He said if Brunswick wants to win, they cannot become one dimensional.
“Basically, we want to stay true to our identity if we can and see if we can have success,” Pender said. “If we cannot do that, we have another game plan in place to try and confuse them a little bit. We are prepared. If we do feel we go and we feel like we’re outmatched, we’re prepared to do some things to try and get them off-balance.”
One thing the Pirates must avoid against Harrison is getting in third and long situations. Pender said this defense likes to get offenses uncomfortable and behind the sticks. He said if the Pirates want to win this game, they’ll have to play in front of the sticks and be able to have a few big plays of their own.
“We need to get them on their heels and get them doubting themselves,” Pender said. “We have to be more physical than they’re anticipating. We have to play with grit, not turn the ball over and force turnovers. I know a lot of this sounds cliche, but that’s how you win.”
Brunswick is looking to get passed the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010 while Harrison is looking to stay perfect. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Lee County and Creekside.