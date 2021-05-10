Brunswick High’s boys and girls track teams competed in the GHSA Class 6A Sectional A event on Saturday in John’s Creek as Region 1, 2, 6 and 7 went head to head for those coveted spots in the state meet.
To advance, athletes must finish in the top eight of their events. The Lady Pirates had at least one athlete qualify for state in eight of nine events, and for the boys, they had at least one qualify in six events.
Akeelah Bryan finished the 100-meter dash in 12.68, and Shamya Flanders finished the 400-meter in 1:00.36 to both qualify as they placed eighth in their events.
The Lady Pirates 4x100 finished in 48.87 to place fifth. Their 4x400 team also placed fifth as they finished in 4:08.69.
Bryan also qualified for state in two jumping events. In the high jump, she recorded a 5-foot jump to place fourth and placed second with a 17-1.75 in the long jump.
Makaila Brown was the last Lady Pirate to qualify in an event as she finished second in the triple jump with a 35-3.5.
The boy’s team also found a lot of success in John’s Creek.
Boys coach Brian Edwards said this performance is a testament to the hard work that the athletes and coaches have put in since January.
“I think the team did extremely well with qualifying for the state meet,” Edwards said. “The kids and coaches have been working extremely hard and now they get an opportunity to get their ultimate reward. I’m also happy that Brunswick High and Glynn County as a whole will be represented so well. We have a lot of talented young men and women in this county and now the state will get a chance to see it.”
Travis Massey qualified in the 100 as he won the event with a time of 10.87.
Nick Gray and Devon Cummings qualified in the 110-meter hurdles. Gray’s time of 14.57 not only won the event but was a school record. Cummings placed fifth with a 15.32.
Brunswick’s 4x100 placed four to qualify as they finished in 42.70. Their 4x400 team also qualified as they secured the eighth-place spot with a time of 3:29.28.
Riyon Rankin and Izaiah Butler both qualified for state in the high jump. Rankin won with a 6-foot jump, and Butler placed eighth with the same result.
The final Pirate to qualify for state was Jamal Meriweather in the discus event as he threw 132-7 to place sixth.
Brunswick’s qualifiers will travel to Crisham Stadium in Carrolton for the GHSA Class 6A State Championship meet on May 13-15.