The Pirates’ wrestling team is sailing full speed ahead into the Area Duals this weekend in Effingham.
Brunswick High improved to 26-3 in duals on the season this past Friday at the Keystone Duals at Fleming Island, Fla., where it went a perfect 5-0, winning by an average of 61.6 points per dual against Bishop Snyder, Fletcher, Bolles, Palatka, and Doral Academy.
Trent Burke (106), Anthony Bautista (195), and William Abbott (285) each scored the maximum six points in every dual the Pirates wrestled, with five others, Demonta Pitts (126), Jeremiah Dawson (132/138), Carlton Crump (138/145), Ryne Buckley (182), and Staffon Stanley (220) also finishing undefeated on the day.
With four pins, including a 43-second fall in the final over Doral Academy’s Julian Montero, who ranks eighth in Florida 3A, Burke was named the tournament’s lower-weight Outstanding Wrestler.
Over Christmas break, Brunswick traveled to Oviedo, Fla., and went 7-2 at the Johnny Rouse Duals with victories over Pine Ridge (79-0), Mosley (60-16), Apopka (78-6), Celebration (77-3), Flagler Palm Coast (45-25), Winter Springs (33-31), and Jensen Beach (72-6). The lone losses came at the hands of Palm Harbor University (44-31) and Somerset Academy (48-27).
The Pirates are ranked ninth in Class 6A and they’ll be the projected No. 2 seed at the Area Duals behind Richmond Hill. A year ago, Brunswick fell against defending state champion Richmond Hill in the finals of the Area Duals, but it also secured a spot in the GHSA Team Dual Wrestling State Championship for the first time in school history.
It was also the first time a Glynn County school had reached the state duals since 2009 when Brunswick head coach Tom Bartolotta coached for Glynn Academy. The Pirates finished among the top five last season.