Pirates playmaker Tyrease Jones was end zone magnet
Tyrease Jones nearly sat out his senior year of football. He’d played sparingly at Brunswick High over his sophomore and junior seasons; besides, his future appeared to lie on the basketball court.
Convinced to give the gridiron another go, Jones has the school’s single-season receiving touchdown record and The News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Offensive Player of the Year award to show for it after catching 42 passes for 788 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Jones’ journey to the record books began the opening week of the regular season, but the tale was close to going unwritten. Coming off a junior year that saw Jones catch just 19 passes for 254 yards, he thought about turning his full attention to the hardwood, where he averaged 10.5 points per game as the point guard running the Pirates’ offense.
However, upon conversations with teammates and Brunswick receivers coach Jeff Braddy, Jones suited up once more.
“I think the story could start with the fact that Tyrease almost didn’t play football this year,” Braddy said. “Tyrease is one of our top basketball players at Brunswick High and was going to step away from football to concentrate on basketball. But after some talks with me — I love multiple-sport athletes — and some of his teammates, he decided to play. Once he decided to play, he began making plays.”
Though Jones’ blazing speed and big-play ability were not questions — he’d struck for season longs of 50 and 86 as a junior and sophomore respectively — the fact he hadn’t done it consistently weighed in his mind.
That is, until a late score in Brunswick’s opener against Pierce County.
“Honestly, my first touchdown that first game,” Jones said was the moment he realized he could contribute on the football field. “We were down by a lot, and we just needed a touchdown to make it a little bit better. So I just ran the route, and I kind of broke him. I got open and just caught it in the end zone.”
What might have been a modest game on the stat sheet — three catches for 39 yards and a score in a 31-10 loss — turned out paying huge dividends for the Pirates’ season.
A week later, Jones caught five passes for 75 yards and a score against McIntosh County Academy, and two games later, he found the end zone again against Northeast. But he was still just getting warmed up.
Jones caught at least one touchdown in every game of region play, totaling 467 yards and nine scores in six contests against Region 2-6A opponents.
“Tyrease was 100 percent bought in to being a great football player,” Braddy said. “It wasn’t long before (head coach Sean Pender) and I were talking about how he was going to be one of our playmakers. Tyrease came to work everyday ready to make plays, and make plays is what he did. It didn’t matter if it was a 1-yard catch and run or a deep post, he was trying to score, and he scored a lot.
“He is now the all-time school leader for receiving touchdowns in a single season.”
While a 149-yard, two-touchdown game versus Bradwell Institute and a 120-yard, two-touchdown performance against Effingham that included a 91-yard score stand out as high points of Jones’ year, the lasting memory of his record-setting campaign undoubtedly came in the City Championship game against crosstown rival Glynn Academy.
A late Terrors score had the Pirates less than a minute away than dropping its seventh straight in the rivalry. But in a play that will be spoken about among the greatest moments in the series’ history, Jones reeled in a tipped ball and out-ran the defense to the end zone for a 75-yard game-winning score with seconds remaining on the clock.
After finishing the season with the most receiving touchdowns in Class 6A, and the fourth-most receiving yards, Jones will have a choice to make when it comes to which sport he’ll pursue at the next level.
“Tyrease truly stepped up this year,” Braddy said. “I’m super excited to see what’s next for this young man.”