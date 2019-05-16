Offense versus defense.
Blue versus gold.
Brunswick High will see how far its football team has come over the past three weeks when it hosts its spring game at 6 p.m. today at Glynn County Stadium.
The Pirates have used the spring to begin its turnaround after a trying 3-7 season in Sean Pender’s second year as head coach.
Under new defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder, Brunswick has the look of a formidable unit — one that will be clad in blue jerseys and white pants today — with a talented secondary featuring a pair of 6-foot-plus seniors Devin Lafayette and Freddie Towns. Last year’s leading-tackler AJ Wilson also returns at linebacker, alongside Octavis Butler, who notched 9.5 sacks a year ago.
Brunswick’s biggest question marks come on the offensive side of the ball, where it struggled last season. The Pirates scored just 18.8 points per game a year after averaging more than 42.
Dressed in white jerseys and gold pants, the offense will look to show signs of improvement in the spring game, although it will be without the services of the team’s top two quarterbacks in Anthony Mountain and KJ Lee, who will miss the game as they recover from their respective injuries.
Instead, it’ll be sophomore Jeffery Waye and converted-receiver Tyrease Jones taking snaps from the center, wearing grey jerseys in an attempt to prevent any more quarterbacks from missing time.
“We’re to Jefferey, who’s doing a decent job, but he’s a sophomore quarterback without very much experience, and Tyrease, who’s a receiver that we had to move to quarterback just so we could get snaps at a varsity level,” Pender said.
The Pirates will also forgo kickoffs and start their drives on the 35-yard line, while PATs, field goals, and punts will be dead ball plays.
In an effort to get an accurate reading of its units, Brunswick’s offense will compete against it’s defense, with each unit capable of scoring points. As usual, the offense can score six points on a touchdown and three on a field goal, but if the field goal is missed, the defense is rewarded a point.
And that’s just the beginning.
“If the defense get’s a three-and-out on the minus-side of the 50, the defense will get two points,” Pender said. “If the defense gets a stop, but there’s a first down and there’s a drive, or if it’s on the plus-side of the 50, the defense gets one point.
If the defense gets an interception or a fumble, defense gets three points. If they pick-6 it or scoop and score, it’s six points.”
Brunswick’s best will play the first quarter and the first drive of the second, after which junior varsity players will begin substituting into the game to play out the half. Following a 10-minute halftime, the first string will play one final quarter.
Scoring will stop at the completion of the third and JV and ninth-grade players will get the opportunity to play long enough for everyone to see the field.