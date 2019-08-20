Brunswick High defeated Glynn Academy 4-3 on Tuesday evening as the Pirates won Game 1 of the three-game series.
It was a pitching duel until both team’s bats got hot in the sixth inning. Starting on the mound for the Pirates was sophomore Erica Bentley. She pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits to go along with six strikeouts and one walk.
The sophomore held her own in the circle late in the game and struck out the final batter with one on base.
“We’re extremely proud of her,” Brunswick coach Nicole Bailey said. “She’s a sophomore and a lot younger than people realize and that was awesome. That was what we were looking for her to give us all year.”
Glynn Academy’s starting pitcher was Annie Chase, and she performed well from the mound as well. She pitched a complete game and gave up four runs on eight hits. Chase also recorded nine strikeouts on the game and walked three batters.
For the first five innings, the game could have gone either way. Neither team capitalized on their early runs as both defenses were locked and loaded.
Glynn was the first to strike in the first inning off a sacrifice fly out that allowed Anna Lee Mancil to reach. Brunswick responded in the top of the second when Anna Kate Owens singled to right field, scoring Jalia Hubbard to score. The game stayed tied at 1-1 until the top of the sixth inning when the Pirates found a way to score.
Hubbard hit a one-out double that put her in scoring position, stole third during Bentley’s at bat and reached home on a wild pitch, giving Brunswick the 2-1 lead.
Chase found a way to get the final out, and her offense went to work in the bottom of the frame.
Glynn responded and attempted to take away any momentum the Pirates had, but it wasn’t enough. The Red Terrors scored on an error to tie it all at two. Then with two outs Chance doubled on a line drive to left field which allowed Katie Wagner to score and give Glynn the 3-2 lead.
Instead of letting all the momentum dwindle away, the Pirates stepped up in the top of the seventh. Brunswick quickly got one out, but then had Kalyn Harris single to left field and reached second on a gutsy call to go instead of playing it safe and staying on first.
The second out was fielders choice as Glynn chose to get Jayla Hollingsworth out at first allowing Harris to reach third. Alyssa Giles hit a single to center field and Harris scored the tying run making it 3-3 with two outs in the top of the seventh.
Rachel Eubank smacked a double to center field giving Giles enough time to circle the bases and score the Pirates final run of the game and have a 4-3 lead.
Brunswick’s defense quickly got the first two outs on fly balls, and then the pressure set in for Bentley. Glynn was in scoring position after a Leilani Watts single. Bentley walked Alexis Peters putting runners on first and second with Wallen up to bat.
Bentley found a way to get her sixth strikeout of the game and give Brunswick the 4-3 win over their rivals.
Each time Glynn found a way to earn some momentum, the Pirates matched that effort, and that’s something Bailey’s installing in the Brunswick softball culture.
“For us, we’re trying to build a program, and we’re trying to use the motto where we win the inning,” Bailey said. “Sometimes with young ballplayers, they’re looking at the big picture, and we’re trying to focus and get them to win the inning, and that’s what we did today. If we scored a run, we held them, if they scored a run we tried to score a run back, so our biggest thing was that we hung with them every single inning.”
Game 2 of the series is today at Brunswick High’s softball fields with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. The Pirates look to clinch the series while the Red Terrors aim to even it up.