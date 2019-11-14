Brunswick High hits the road tonight as the Pirates take on the Morrow Mustangs in the first round of the playoffs.
The Pirates make their first playoff appearance since coach Sean Pender’s first season in 2017. However, the last time they made it past the opening round of the playoffs was back in 2010 when Justin Coleman and company played for the Pirates.
Now the Pirates are 5-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 2-6A as they claimed the third seed after defeating Bradwell Institute 21-13. As for Morrow, the Mustangs are 6-4 overall and 6-2 in Region 4-6A standings.
The last game Morrow lost was to Tucker. Since then, the Mustangs have been on a four-game winning streak, and Pender said it’ll be a tough one.
He said that the Mustangs have a guy who can do it all, Jimmy Calloway. He is Morrow’s starting quarterback, and Pender said he is a playmaker as he plays any position needed. He was the first person Pender mentioned when it came to how the Pirates prepped for the Mustangs.
“He does everything for them as he’s their quarterback, kick and punt returner, safety, and he’s also their punter,” Pender said. “He’s a really good athlete and definitely one you got to make sure you contain. I don’t know you can stop him, but we got a game plan for him for sure.”
Pender said the Mustangs have a good offensive line and a good running back. However, it’ll be their strong rush defense that’ll challenge the Pirates.
“They’ve got two really good offensive tackles. Their running back is pretty salty as well,” Pender said. “They’ve got some athletes and have been stout against the run all year. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Execution is critical for the Pirates’ success this week. Pender said he doesn’t want to see any distractions, and that he wants to see his guys play good football.
“It’s going to be cold and wet, but we just have to play good football,” Pender said. “If we execute, we will be fine. If Ant and the rest of the team play the way we’ve been playing the past several games, we will be fine. I think Monroe was a good turning point in our season, and I think we played well in that game. Except for two bad quarters we had in that Richmond Hill game, we’ve been playing good football. So if we can continue that trend, we’re going to be in good shape.”
With two weeks to prepare, Pender said they brought it back to the basics since they didn’t know who the Pirates would play.
“The way we used our bye week, we knew we were going to be in the playoffs, but we didn’t know who we were going to play. So we didn’t scheme anybody, but what we did was work on our fundamentals,” Pender said. “It allowed us to go back because we weren’t scheming anything and focus on fixing ourselves, fixing the fundamentals and stuff that sometimes that get overlooked a little bit or not coached well enough. So it helped us in that aspect, and we also tried to use it to get our legs fresh and get a little healthier.”
Pender said that this team isn’t quite ready to go home and are hungry to play. With the Pirates getting back into the playoffs, this senior group and team all together have a chance to leave a legacy and set up the future of this program.
“These kids don’t have any doubt that they can win,” Pender said. “Confidence is No. 1, and expecting to win regardless of what it is. We don’t feel like we’re done playing football yet. Win you keep playing, lose you go home. None of our kids want to go home yet. The kids want to play. We’re feeling good. Hopefully, we’ll go up there and perform. We’re playing against a playoff team, and we’re happy to be there, but being there is not enough, we want to advance as well.”
Winner of this game will either take on Winder- Barrow, or Harrison High. Brunswick is looking to get past the first round of the playoffs since 2010, and if this group wants to leave a legacy, it begins tonight.