Tonight is the biggest football game of the year in the Golden Isles, but don’t tell that to the Pirates.
Brunswick High (4-4, 1-1 Region 2-6A) has spent the week preparing for the City Championship today at 7:30 p.m. against cross-town rival Glynn Academy (2-4, 0-1) the same it would any other game.
“It’s an important guy for us, absolutely, and we want to win the City Championship and all that stuff, but when it comes to the game planning and preparation, we’re not going to prepare to win just one game we play in, we prepare to win all the games we play,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “So its not like there’s a special preparation just for this game. It’s not like we hold things back.”
Brunswick has slowly built momentum over the past month and a half as its recovered from an 0-2 start to the season to win four of its last six games, the last one a 41-13 rout of region foe Effingham.
The Pirates enter the ‘Battle between the Bricks’ coming off perhaps its most complete effort of the season after rushing for 252 yards, passing for 212, and holding the Rebels to 220 yards on defense.
Sophomore running backs Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons have been the lifeblood of the Brunswick offense all season, as they’ve combined to run for 1,269 yards and 14 touchdowns at more than 6.5 yards per carry in addition to hauling in 16 passes for 316 yards and three more scores.
The duo had their best performance of the year last week when each exceeded 130 yards of offense and they combined for five of the team’s six touchdowns. They’ll look for an encore against the Terrors.
Glynn Academy has struggled defensively this season as its allowed at least 23 points in five of six games. Before this year, the most points the Terrors had given up under head coach Rocky Hidalgo was 19.3 points per game — they’re allowing 30.3 per contest this season.
If Brunswick can create some big plays through the air like the did a week ago when quarterback Anthony Mountain went 6-of-7 for 174 yards and two scores, Glynn may be forced to pick its poison defensively.
The same conundrum likely won’t exist for the Brunswick defense, which is playing some of its best ball of the season as it has gotten healthy and become more comfortable under first-year defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder.
Nearly 165 of the Terrors’ 211 average yards of total offense come on the ground with quarterback TJ Lewis and running backs Nolan Grant and Cayden Hutchinson each with more than 100 rushing yards on the season. But the Pirates have been stout in defending the run, allowing just 103 rushing yards per contest.
On paper, it looks as if Brunswick has the advantage over Glynn in several areas as it looks to snap a five-game losing streak in the City Championship and extend its lead in the all-time series, which it currently leads 37-36.
Of course, rivalry games aren’t played on paper.
“It’s his job to beat me, it’s my job to beat him,” Pender said. “When it comes to that, we’re going to always try to put our best foot forward and try to win, no matter who we’re against.”