Brunswick High struggled to get any offense going in Game 1 of the three-game series against rival Glynn Academy on Monday as they fell 12-1. Now the Pirates will host the Terrors tonight in the second games as they look to even up the series.
The Pirates have dropped the past two Monday games but have bounced back in Game 2, forcing Game 3 to be the series decider. Now once again, Brunswick will have to step up tonight.
Monday was Brunswick coach Greg Roberts’ first time back at Wainwright Field after leaving the Terrors to coach Frederica Academy. It was a good return as he said it wasn’t odd at all.
“I’m coaching Brunswick High — this is my club now. It wasn’t strange. These kids have grown up playing against each other,” Roberts said. “I’ve coached half of those kids over there — a lot of those kids over there we know each other some of them came over and spoke to me after the game.
“In the end, it’s baseball, and it wasn’t odd. It was fun — the outcome wasn’t fun, but getting to see those guys and communicating with them and seeing them compete, it was enjoyable. So the unenjoyable part was the way we played and the way we performed, so hopefully, we can give them a better showing Wednesday and Friday night.”
Game 1 didn’t go the Pirates’ way at all as they gave up 12 hits on nine runs.
“We really didn’t give ourselves a chance to be in the ball game. We went down early and then gave up a bunch in the second, then again in the third,” Roberts said. “You get down behind a good ball club, and it puts you in a situation where you’re in catch-up mode, so we didn’t get ourselves a chance to even be in the game. It’s hard to say out how things could have ended up if we could have done a little better early.”
The Pirates seem to play better at home, but usually, a team has to travel farther than across town. So while home field advantage is a thing, they must back it up with their performance.
“You want to say that it gives you all the advantage in the world, but at the end of the day, you still have to play well. We like playing at home,” Roberts said. “This is where we practice every day. It should give us an advantage, but it’s not like they got a long ride to get here, so it’s an advantage to some point.”
Brunswick faced a stout Glynn Academy team, with Shawn Munoz leading the way on the mound. His changing arm angle gave the Pirates trouble, and when they figured it out, it was a little too late as the Terrors scored 12 runs, forcing the game to end early.
Roberts said they have to limit their mistakes and stay in attack mode against a team like Glynn because they’ll take advantage of them when given opportunities.
“We’ve got attack the zone with better pitching. We pitched from behind a lot last night,” Roberts said. “Anytime you give a good ball club 12 to 13 freebies, they’re going to score in high school — those are almost going to be considered runs. If you look at the scoreboard at the end of the night — however, many walks and errors you made, they almost equal a run for each one.
“We had about 12 or 13 mistakes or freebies, that I call them, and that’s what Glynn scored. We’ve got to do a better job of attacking early in the zone and trying to get ahead instead of pitching from behind all night.”
Kyle Lodise was the starter for Game 1 as he pitched 2.1 innings giving up nine runs on six hits, striking out one and walking three. Jonathan Landers and Skiles Tawney came in for relief, and the two combined gave up three runs on three hits, while Tawney struck out three batters.
After such a tough loss, Roberts said they spoke as a team afterward in their clubhouse about how they didn’t give Glynn their best effort. He said if they’re going to lose, they need to make sure to play their best, and on Monday, they didn’t. He said the team knows they didn’t play well last night, so they’re going to swallow the loss and move forward.
“Sometimes it’s harder to swallow losses when you know you play well and you still got beat. We didn’t give Glynn our best foot forward, so hopefully, we can do that,” Roberts said. “The reason why we play three games in the series is so you can find out how much depth your team has. We responded pretty well after losses on Monday so far. We’re going to swallow it. We’re going to go out tonight and try to win the series and give ourselves a chance to win the series anyway.”
Game 2 will start at 6 p.m. tonight at Bud Couch Field as the Pirates look to even up the series against Glynn Academy in the baseball City Championship series.