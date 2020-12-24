After closing the 2019-20 season strong, Brunswick High’s 2020-21 wrestling squad has kept the success rolling as the Pirates are currently 19-1 on the season.
In the last two weeks or so, the Pirates won the Duals at the Dunes in Fernandina Beach as they went 5-0 on the day. Last week, Brunswick hosted Brantley and Ware County for a mid-week match as the Pirates defeated Brantley 69-12 and Ware County 74-4.
The latest trip was to Perry for a duals tournament where No. 5 Brunswick finished 7-0 on the weekend and capturing another victory.
Coach Tommy Bartolotta said his guys won nine of 14 weight classes and beat the 4A host school Perry High.
“It’s been very difficult — we’ve had to juggle the lineup around a lot,” Bartolotta said. “There’s less individual tournaments because of the situation with COVID. There’s been a lot of cancellations and last-second things happening. Our kids have done very well, considering the circumstances.
“We put out the best team we could possibly put out from week to week, and that’s all we can do. We just got to get through the season. This has been difficult, but we’re very fortunate that we’re still wrestling. We got a good team and a great group of kids that are putting forth what they got.”
At Perry, the Pirates had four guys go undefeated. Peter McKinney, Jeremiah Dawson, Blake Ethridge and Leon Charlton all finished 7-0 on the day.
Bartolotta said these are guys who have come through for him this season. McKinney and Dawson both placed at state last year and have performed well this season.
On the year, McKinney is 17-2 while Dawson is 21-2. Another state placer from last year, Trent Burke, is also 21-3 on the season. Bartolotta said Marcus Norman is the most improved so far this season as he went from wrestling on JV last year to now having a 21-3 record as he replaced Demonta Pitts.
There are two wrestlers still undefeated as Charlton is 10-0 overall, and William Abbot, who has been injured, is currently 9-0 on the season.
Cameron Crump is 14-1 overall, Trey Elvine is 11-4, and Staffon Stanley is 13-2 on the season. Brunswick has around seven guys who are really shining this season.
“I really got a good team. They’ve been waiting for this season a long time,” Bartolotta said. “We’re doing well, but it’s crazy. I’m not thinking about trying to compete for a state championship. We’re ranked fifth in the state, and we got a team that could contend for a state championship, but I haven’t really thought about that.
“I’m just trying to think about keeping the kids healthy and wrestling from week to week and taking the season week to week. Usually, I’m thinking about getting the best team and getting ready for the postseason, but I haven’t really thought about that much this year because of this situation we’re in. We’ve been missing anywhere from four to six starters every weekend, that’s been pretty tough, but other teams are going through that as well.”
Brunswick High’s next match will be Saturday, Jan. 2, as the Pirates travel to Jacksonville for the Sandalwood Duals tournament.