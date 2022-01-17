Brunswick High punched its ticket to the Class 6A Team Dual Wrestling Championship this past weekend, and the Pirates won’t have far to travel.
The state duals will be held at Brunswick Square Garden this Saturday, one week after the host school took care of business at sectionals.
No. 3 Brunswick defeated Westlake 71-12 before topping Habersham Central 59-24 to improve to 18-1 on the season and secure its spot as one of the top eight programs in the classification.
But after surviving a loaded area tournament that featured top 10 programs such as No. 4 Richmond Hill and No. 6 South Effingham, the victories at sectionals were just business as usual for Brunswick.
“it wasn’t too difficult,” said Pirates head coach Tommy Bartolotta. “We have a very tough region, so that was tough the weekend before with South Effingham and Richmond Hill in it. We were fortunate to win that…
“We were fortunate to host and have sort of a simple day.”
In his fourth season leading Brunswick, Bartolotta has transformed the Pirates into one of the top contenders in Class 6A. The program won its first team area championship last season before placing fourth at state — the best finish in school history.
Brunswick celebrated when it repeated as area champions with wins over Glynn Academy and South Effingham on Jan. 8, but this past Saturday, there was just a subtle acknowledgement that the next task was accomplished.
“It wasn’t a big deal,” Bartolotta said of winning the preliminary bracket. “I think the team knew we had to win the region to get in that spot, so that was the big deal.”
Now, along with Alexander, Buford, Cambridge, Creekview, Lassiter, Richmond Hill and Valdosta, Brunswick is one of eight teams remaining with a shot at a state title.