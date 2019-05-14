Join Brunswick High’s basketball team as the Pirates hosts the 11th annual Brunswick Basketball Basics: the Camp for Champs starting on June 3.
Boys and girls of all ages are welcome, as long as they have the one requirement. They must love the game of basketball. The Pirates basketball staff will be there to help teach kids the fundamentals of basketball and have fun.
The Brunswick boy’s have had their share of success in the last few years. The Pirates have won the region championship three years in a row and have claimed four of the previous five years as well. The only time in the last five years Brunswick didn’t claim the region title was in 2016.
Head coach Chris Turner led his team to a state championship in 2015 going 29-2 and ranked No. 1. Then in 2016, the Pirates finished with a 19-8 overall and 8-5 in the region losing in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
In 2017 the team finished ranked No. 2, with a 23-9 overall record and lost in the state title game to Langston Hughes. In 2018, the Pirates finished 25-4 overall and 8-1 in the region. Brunswick finished that season ranked No. 4 and made it to the sweet 16 round of the tournament. This past season Brunswick finished 19-10 overall and 8-2 in the region. The Pirates ranked No. 3 in the standings and had yet another final-four appearance.
A lot of the success Brunswick’s had on the court could be in part of this camp. A lot of the players Turner has on his team now were part of camp each summer, and it gave him the ability to coach them even though they weren’t in high school yet.
“We try and help kids get better and fellowship with other kids,” Turner said of his camp. “This is our 11th year, and it’s a time to get a chance to work individually with the kids, and I enjoy that.”
This camp is a fundraiser for the basketball team to raise money for the upcoming season. Camp costs $75 per kid and parents can pay with cash or money order.
All campers receive a T-shirt and will get daily motivational talks from guest speakers. McDonalds and Subway will provide lunch for the campers as well.
Turner also urges anyone who wants to donate the funds for a kid to go to camp or wants to help out in general, Turner said to reach out to him through his email cturner@glynn.k12.ga.us.
“Camp for me is my happy place,” Turner said. “Most kids there love the game and are excited, and that gets me excited. It’s a chance for me to get back and get excited about the summer after the break we have after the season.”
Turner wants a large crowd for camp this season and preregistration is now open and encouraged. However, parents can sign their children up on the first day of camp as well. The first day of camp is June 3 lasting through June 6.