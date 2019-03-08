The Brunswick High girls kicked off the annual Tournament of Champions with a 3-2 victory over Madison County on Thursday at the North Glynn Recreation Complex.
Jalyn Morgan had a strong day for the Pirates, scoring two goals and tallying an assist in the victory.
Emma Counts also had a goal for Brunswick while Carri Sturm and Mackenzie Ponsell each added an assists.
The Pirate girls improved to 4-4-1 on the year.
Next up for Brunswick is a visit from Region 2-6A foe Effingham County on Tuesday. The game is set for 5 p.m.