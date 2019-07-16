Brunswick High got a good learning experience after losing 15-0 to Pinewood and 3-0 to ACE Macon on Tuesday.
These two games were the first time facing another opponent since coach Nicole Bailey took over the job this summer. Despite not getting the outcome she wanted, Bailey said that there were good and bad things.
“We saw lots of growth today,” Bailey said. “A lot of kids playing where they’re uncomfortable playing. We saw them step up and grow, and we saw a lot of improvements fundamental wise and with effort and attitude. That’s what we’re shooting for is really to improve our energy, attitude and effort.”
Game 1 consisted mostly of the junior varsity team while the second game had the varsity playing.
Pinewood got hot right away and scored four runs in the first inning. Brunswick attempted to answer, but after the leadoff batter walked, it was a quick three out inning.
The scoring continued for Pinewood as it put up four more runs in the second inning, four more in the third, making it 12-0.
Teams only played five innings or for an hour and 45 minutes each game, depending on which came first. However, with Pinewood holding a 12-0 lead, four innings were all that was played in Game 1.
Pinewood scored its remaining runs in the fourth and put the Pirates to rest.
Erica Bentley, a sophomore pitcher, saw action in both games as she finished Game 1 on the mound for the Pirates and started the second one.
“I was very impressed with how she carried herself on the mound today and able to keep it together in tough situations,” Bailey said about Bentley’s performance on Tuesday.
During the final game, Bentley pitched the first four innings and recorded a couple of strikeouts. Brunswick found its defense for the last game of the day holding ACE Macon to three runs.
The Pirates couldn’t get their bats hot as they recorded just one hit the entire game.
Bailey said that there could be some changes to help out the offense for Thursday’s games.
“We may move some people up and down, but the positions are kind of steady,” Bailey said. “But, we may move some people to see if we can get some bats going.”
These two games were the first time since Bailey too the job that the team faced off with an opponent other than themselves. She seemed pleased with how her team did despite not getting the outcome they wanted.
“I was excited just to be able to see them show me what they got and for them to come and start working together,” Bailey said.
Day 2 of Softball in the Sand takes place on Thursday as the Pirates face-off with Westfield at 10 a.m. then John Milledge at 4 p.m. Both games will be out at Brunswick High’s softball fields. Tickets are $10, and kids 7-years-old and under get in free.