Winning the Region 2-6A championship did little to ease the Pirate boys’ road through the playoffs.
Brunswick begins its postseason run today when it hosts Lakeside Evans for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Brunswick Square Garden.
Despite finishing the regular season and region tournament with a 16-10 record and a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs, the Pirates will have to contend with a talented Panthers team that opened the season 19-2.
“We definitely got a tough draw in the first round, that’s for sure,” said Brunswick boys head coach Chris Turner. “They were, all year, ranked No. 1 in their region, at one point ranked No. 1 in the state.”
Senior guard Kalen Williams averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists for Lakeside over the first 19 games of the season, but he hasn’t played since suffering an injury in a win Jan. 15. The Panthers are 3-8 in the games Williams has missed, having lost the last four in a row.
Still, there is enough talent left on Lakeside’s roster to pull an upset on the road, where the team is 5-2 on the season.
At 5-foot-9, TyShun Briscoe isn’t the most physically imposing player on the court, but the junior guard has taken over the brunt of the Panthers’ scoring burden. He’s averaging 18.3 points per game, canning nearly three 3-pointers per contest at a 38-percent clip.
Brunswick must be wary of Lakeside’s shooting prowess that’s seen 10 different players make at least three shots from distance this year, including 6-foot-5 center Tucker Gilbert, who is 13-of-35 from beyond the arc.
Gilbert averages 12.5 points and just shy of 12 rebounds for the Panthers while also taking care of the dirty work setting screens and fighting for position inside. Lakeside pulls down 11 offensive rebounds per game with Gibert accounting for nearly four himself.
“Our big goal will be to try to keep them in front of us, limit them to one shot, and try to take away the three,” Turner said.
Offensively, the Pirates will continue to look to attack from the inside out, using the threat of their bigs and guards driving to open up shots along the perimeter.
Joyful Hawkins and Jaden Dunham have the size and skill to punish a team if left unchecked in the paint, and guards Sheydan Baggs and Kelan Walker can break down defenses off the dribble. But if Lakeside devotes too much attention inside the arc, Sharrod Ross and Torrey Dickens have proven they have the ability to get hot from 3.
“When you go inside and can score around the rim, it opens up the perimeter,” Turner said. “So we’re going to be trying to attack the rim, and trying to give the ball inside to our bigs, Joyful and Dunham and people like that, because both our bigs are both also very good passers.
“We want to make them have to play straight up, and if they help down too much on the big, we want to be able to open it up from the perimeter.”