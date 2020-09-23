Coming off a heartbreaking loss to a Class 4A contender, Brunswick High will look to get back into the win column on the road today against Northeast Macon.
Kickoff from Thompson Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Brunswick (1-2) battled back from a 21-7 halftime deficit last week to push No. 3 Benedictine to the edge, and even though a late fumble cost the Pirates a chance at the victory, the comeback could represent a turning point for the program.
This week has been one of the Pirates’ best yet, despite the short week. The team appears as if it realized it can play with anyone on its schedule.
“The demeanor has been great (this week),” Pender said. “Last week, when we started the game off, we looked a little timid. When we got down 14-0, we realized, ‘hey wait a minute, we’re not going to get run out of here; we can play with these boys.’
We settled down and played really good football, and we had a chance to win the game...”
If Brunswick can get off to a quick start, it could put Northeast Macon away early, but it won’t be an easy task.
Although this will be the first time in school history Northeast faces a Class 6A program, the Raiders aren’t all that different from the Pirates team they’ll host.
“Northeast Macon, last year in the regular season they were a 5-5 team; so were we,” Pender said. “They were sophomore heavy last; so were we.”
The Raiders are made up of a lot of juniors with extensive varsity experience. Quarterback Travion Solomon is a quality player, as is running back Kalik Evans, both of whom carried the ball into the end zone last week.
Like Brunswick, Northeast also features good size in the trenches on both sides of the line of scrimmage and some talented skill players on the backend.
But the Pirates should still be in great shape.
Benedictine’s defensive front also had a lot of size, but Brunswick got push in its running game all evening, rushing for 258 yards with 186 courtesy junior Khamori Simmons.
Another advantage working in the Pirates’ favor is the fact they’ve already played three games this season to just one for the Raiders, who were among the Bibb County schools that postponed the start of their season.
Northeast suffered some coverage busts in a 34-20 win over Therrell last week, and the team is likely still working its way into playing shape.
If Brunswick can take care of business, it will build some momentum going into a bye week ahead of a Region 2-6A-opening City Championship game.
“We feel like the potential is there, absolutely,” Pender said. “Now it just has to be performance.”