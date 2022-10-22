Brunswick High dominated on the road Friday night as the Pirates remained unbeaten on the season with a 42-3 victory over South Effingham in Guyton.
The Pirates (8-0 overall, 4-0 Region 2-6A) flew past the Mustangs out of the gate with a 28-point first quarter. Brunswick added another score in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.
The Pirates added another touchdown in the second half, while only yielding a field goal for the final result.
The victory is Brunswick’s 20th straight win in the regular season and puts them in prime position to secure its second straight region title. The Pirates still have a few hurdles to climb before then, starting with a trip to Evans on Thursday.
A win at Evans would set up a de facto region championship game Nov. 4 at Glynn County Stadium against Effingham County. The Rebels were off this week but play at Lakeside Evans next Friday before ending the season against the Pirates.