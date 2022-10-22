Brunswick High dominated on the road Friday night as the Pirates remained unbeaten on the season with a 42-3 victory over South Effingham in Guyton.

The Pirates (8-0 overall, 4-0 Region 2-6A) flew past the Mustangs out of the gate with a 28-point first quarter. Brunswick added another score in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.

More from this section

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.