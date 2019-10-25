The Pirates were just a yard away from staking themselves to a 14-point lead late in the third quarter of the City Championship on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Instead, Brunswick High found itself in a dogfight just three plays later, one it would come up short in when Chase Gabriel connected on a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Glynn Academy to its sixth-straight victory in the Battle between the Bricks 24-21.
“It was a hard-fought game,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “We had our opportunities. We both battled hard. It just didn’t fall our way.”
Brunswick (4-5, 1-2 Region 2-6A) led 14-7 at halftime, and after forcing a Glynn (3-4, 1-1) three-and-out, it took over from the Terrors 49 with the chance to take control of the contest. It took the Pirates 13 plays to drive down to the 1-yard line, but facing fourth and goal, quarterback Anthony Mountain was stopped short of the end zone on a keeper.
Falling short of the end zone was a bit of a blow to the Brunswick momentum, but three plays later, Glynn flipped it completely when Jayden Drayton found a seam on a reverse and raced 81 yards for the game-tying touchdown with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.
“The reverse, we knew it was coming, we just didn’t know when,” Pender said. “It is what it is…
“We didn’t make the play and Jayden made a great run.”
Drayton only touched the ball six times, but it resulted in 141 of the team’s 358 rushing yards and a 29-yard throwback pass to quarterback TJ Lewis to set the Terrors up on the goal line near the end of the third quarter. He also had a 27-yard run to set up Glynn Academy’s first touchdown.
Defending the Terrors’ talented freshman was one of the few areas in which the Pirates struggled in the first half as it looked to erase its losing streak in the series. Brunswick racked up 249 yards of total offense over the first two quarters — 183 coming threw the air as Mountain connected on big throw after big throw in critical situations.
Mountain completed 18-of-29 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown as the senior worked to carry his team to a win.
With the Pirates trailing 21-14 with 8:44 remaining in the game, Mountain led his team on a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in which he completed a pair of 24-yard passes on two third and longs. Khamori Simmons punched it into the end zone from two yards out to tie the game at 21-21 with 4:38 to play, but Brunswick would never regain possession of the ball.
Glynn Academy took over on its 25 yard line and put together a long, methodical drive to set Gabriel up for his game-winning field goal. Just a few plays before the field goal, the Terrors faced a third and 8 from its 49 yard-line with 2:35 remaining.
But Nolan Grant — the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame’s Player of the Game — caught a pass and took it 26 yards to convert. All that remained was running out the clock while setting up the field goal.
Gabriel pumped his fist just after the ball hit his foot and he turned to race towards the middle of the field to meet his teammates as it sailed through the uprights.
However, on the other side of the field, the kick was a punch to the gut of a Pirates team that came closer to beating the Terrors than it has at any point in the last six seasons.
“I’m sad for them,” Pender said. “I’m disappointed. We fought hard. We worked hard for this win. We just came up short.”