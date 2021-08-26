The Pirates find themselves ranked for the first time since 2017 after a win over the reigning Class 3A state champions, and now they have a stretch of three consecutive non-region games against programs from smaller classifications before of the City Championship.
All the telltale signs of a trap game lie ahead for No. 10 Brunswick High (1-0), but head coach Sean Pender is determined to keep the team’s focus squarely on the opponent in front of them.
“We are taking the approach, to reach our goals, we’ve got to win one Friday at a time, and we have to look that way,” Pender said. “We’re looking at it like this is the only game on our schedule…
“You can’t look at any of these as a trap game. If you do, you’ll get beat.”
Brunswick will look to put that philosophy to the test when it travels to Darien for a matchup against McIntosh County Academy (0-0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Ship.
A week ago, the Pirates opened their season with a bang by defeating No. 4 Pierce County in a strange game that saw the Bears offer to forfeit at halftime, trailing 13-0 before agreeing to a running clock throughout the second half.
While BHS wasn’t satisfied with its close to the contest, allowing 13 straight points to Pierce, including a touchdown as the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard, the Pirates had plenty of positives to takeaway from the win.
Similarly, although McIntosh County Academy would have preferred an outright victory in its opener, forcing a tie against Glynn Academy was a triumph in itself for the Class A-Public program that is still just six years removed from a state title game appearance.
The Buccaneers battled the Pirates hard in the matchup between the programs last season at Glynn County Stadium. Brunswick managed to pull out a 21-7 victory, but it knows McIntosh County Academy is capable of making it a struggle.
“We’re not going to take McIntosh lightly,” Pender said. “They’re a very good football team. They have a lot of starters returning from last year. We went against them in the OTAs, and we know how physical they are. We know how good they are.
“We don’t care about the classification — we’re a 6A and they’re a Single A — these kids all know each other really well. They played against each other growing up. They know their abilities, and these kids at McIntosh, they’re not scared of us because we’re a higher classification. That doesn’t make any difference to them.”
On offense, the Pirates will look to get their ground game up and running after a mixed bag performance in the opener. Brunswick rushed for 168 yards on the evening, but 135 of the yards came on just 12 carries between Chuckobe Hill and Leon Charlton.
The passing game must improve as well after being limited to seven yards through the air last week.
One of the most exciting matchups of the game will come when the Pirates are on offense. Buccaneers defensive end Will Jones was an all-state preseason selection in the classification, and he’ll do battle against either 6-foot-5 Florida State commit Kanaya Charlton or 6’7 Jamal Meriweather, who received a handful of Division I offers this summer.
It is crucial for Brunswick to make the most of its opportunities offensively, as it may not get many if McIntosh has its way.
As they did last week, the Buccaneers will likely work to slow down the pace of the game and keep the Pirates’ offense off the field with its physical rushing attack based out of the wing-T. McIntosh County Academy employs running back by committee with Austin Crosby, JaReese Campbell and Deondray Bacon taking turns grinding out yardage.
“Scout team wise, you don’t get the best look in running the wing-T for your defense when you’re not used to running it all the time,” Pender said. “It’s almost like we wish we could go over there and practice against Camden some more in order to be prepared for McIntosh.”
“McIntosh is scary. It’s scary because they have the ability to go three to four yards in a cloud of dust on you. They’re getting positive yards, and it doesn’t really seem like it. They can slow the pace of the game down, they can keep your offense out of rhythm. They can do little things to mess you up. Even though they might not score a lot of points, they can hold you to very minimal points with how they run their style of offense.”