Brunswick High’s Riyon Rankin and Glynn Academy’s Tyson Rooks put on a show Thursday at the Terrors’ fourth home meet of the season.
The two battled back and forth in the high jump with both matching personal bests. Rankin cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to take first on the afternoon with Rooks coming in second at 6-6.
The latter met US Second Team standards according to MileSplit, while the former’s jump placed him in First Team territory.
Rankin’s performance helped lift the Brunswick boys to victory at the meet, edging out crosstown rival Glynn Academy 162-156. Wayne County came in third, Brantley County finished fourth, McIntosh County Academy placed fifth, and Frederica Academy was sixth.
The Pirates’ girls also placed first at the meet with a score of 191, beating second-place Brantley by a margin of 72.5 points. Wayne again followed in third, the Glynn girls placed fourth, and MCA was fifth.
Including the high jump, the Brunswick boys earned first place in six different events.
The team of JaShawn Wilson, Zebulun Jackson, Derrick Smith, Travis Massey, Terry Mitchell and Devin Smith won the 4x100-meter relay in a time of 43.3 seconds, while Daron Monroe, Deondrey Mangram, Jackson, Wilson and Massey finished first in the 4x400m in 3:42.2.
The Pirates turned to Ah Nhien Do, Matthew Metty, Marquail Alford and B Nguyen Do in the 4x800m, which they won with a time of 8:46.
Individually, Massey also won both the 100m and 200m dash with times of 11.5 and 22.8, respectively. Nick Gray’s time of 15.4 in the 110m hurdles rounded out the first-place finishes for the Brunswick boys.
Wilson (400m dash; 53.0), Devon Cummings (110m hurdles; 15.8 and 300m hurdles; 41.5), and Jamal Meriweather (discus; 128-02) each finished second for the Pirates in their respective events.
Glynn Academy’s Atticus Halley won the boys 400m dash in a time of 52.6, and the Terrors finished second in 10 total events.
Glynn’s relay team of Joshua Gibbons, Tyrik Edwards, Jamari Evans and Eriq Cash earned second in the 4x100 with a time of 43.8, while T.J. Lewis, Jakalie Burns, Chris Neal and Halley took silver in the 4x400 in 3:41.4.
The Terrors also finished second in the 4x800m relay (8:49.0). As individuals, Glynn saw Gibbons (100m dash; 11.6), Edwards (200m dash; 23.3), Parker Sams (1600m run; 5:07.0 and 3200m run; 11:00.0), Zachariah Ellis (shot put; 44-01), and Lewis (long jump; 22-03.75) finished second in addition to Rooks.
Frederica Academy’s Andrew Kaminer won both the 1600m run (5:04.0) and the 3200m run (10:58.0), and McIntosh County Academy’s Azavon Lawton finished first in shot put with a distance of 47-08.00.
In the girls’ competition, D’liyah Austell contributed a trio of Pirate victories — teaming with Akeelah Bryan, Hannah Holliman and Shamya Flanders to win the 4x100m relay in 50.4 and joining with Brown, Holliman and Tamaya Elkins to win the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:35.0 while winning the 400m dash on her own in 1:02.7. She also finished second in the 200m dash with a time of 27.1.
Makalia Brown also racked up points for the Brunswick girls, tying her teammate Bryan for first in the high jump (4-10.00), winning the triple jump outright (34-07.00), and finishing second in shot put (30-08.00) to teammate Shanyece Quick (32-06.00).
Adding to the Pirates’ wins were Kalyn Harris (800m run; 2:53.0), Jaleah Rhett (100m hurdles; 17.6), Aleesha Hobbs (300m hurdles; 48.8), and Bryan (long jump; 17-02.75). Hobbs and Bryan also recorded second-place finishes in the triple jump (33-00.00) and high jump (4-10.00), respectively.
Glynn Academy’s Rachel Walters won the 3200m run with a time of 14:35.0, and finished second in the 1600m run with a 6:51.0. The Terrors’ team of Dolly Dixon, Trinity Cooper, Rachel Johnson and Elizabeth Garcia also finished second in the girls 4x800 relay with a time of 13:02.0, and GA picked up additional points by placing from third through fifth in four other events.