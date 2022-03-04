The Brunswick Pirates baseball team overcame a first-inning deficit, rallying for a 7-3 win against Brantley County.
In the first inning, the Pirates put two runs and three hits together (two extra-base hits) and a sacrifice fly.
Brantley came back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring all three of its runs with two outs. After a leadoff single and drawing a walk, Tripp Hendrix stepped into the box. On the first pitch of the at-bat with Elijah Wellman on the mound, Hendrix drilled a three-run home run over the right-field wall.
After both teams went down in order in the second, the Pirates bats rallied another multi-run inning to regain the lead and never looked back.
As the team drew back-to-back walks, Roland Chance got his second hit of the game with an RBI single to left field, scoring Riley Morgan from second base. Jonathan Landers would drive in the second run of the inning, during the next at-bat, with a single to center field to bring in Caden Purvis.
Brantley’s bats were never able to replicate another strong inning against Wellman. In the 3.2 innings after allowing three runs, Wellman allowed just one batter to reach first base on him (single) before being pulled. In the 4.2 innings of work, Wellman finished his night with six strikeouts, one walk, three hits, and three earned runs. He would earn the win thanks to the Pirates offense scoring five runs before he was pulled.
Coming on in relief, Purvis inherited the runner left by Wellman on second base. With the count 1-2 and after a passed ball moved the runner to third, Purvis struck out the Herons batter.
At the top of the sixth, the Pirates put together four straight singles with Purvis driving in the first run and Chance following it up with his second RBI of the night, pushing the Pirates’ lead to 7-3.
Chance, Purvis and Morgan each finished with multi-hit games, while Morgan scored three runs and Purvis scored twice in the game.
Purvis retired the side in the bottom of the sixth, striking out the final batter. In the seventh inning, the Pirates turned to Hunter Bratcher for a chance to close out the game. In his 10 pitches of work on the mound, Bratcher retired the side with a strikeout.
Brunswick begins region play with a three-game series against Richmond Hill, with the Pirates hosting the Monday and Friday games.