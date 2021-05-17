Brunswick High and Glynn Academy’s track teams competed Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the GHSA Class 6A Track and Field State Championship in Carrollton, with the Pirates racking up a top 20 finish in the state.
Both the girls and boys for Brunswick finish No. 17 in the state as a whole.
The girls 4x100 relay team finished third overall on Saturday with a time of 47.88, improving by .74 from their prelims time, where they finished eighth. Their 4x400 team finished 10th in the prelims with a time of 4:10.06.
Individually, freshmen Akeelah Bryan led the way as she finished fourth overall with a 5-foot, 2-inch in the high jump. She also placed 14th in the long jump with a 16-3.25.
Makaila Brown placed sixth in the triple jump with a 36-10. Rounding out the individual results for the girls was Shamya Flanders, who finished 15th in the first prelims of the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.32.
Brunswick’s boys were led by Nick Gray and Riyon Rankin.
Gray led the team in the 110-meter hurdles as he finished third overall with a time of 14.52, beating the school record he set the day before in the prelims. He placed second in the prelims with a 14.58 to advance. Devon Cummings finished 14th in the prelims with a 15.36 in the event.
Rankin took home third overall in the high jump with a jump of 6-6. Izaiah Butler finished 12th with a 6-0 jump.
Jamal Meriweather finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 135-0. Travis Massey finished 15th in the 100-meter dash prelims with a time of 11.08.
In the 4x100 relay, the Pirates took home 10th in the prelims with a time of 42.62. In the 4x400 meter relay, they ran it in 3:32.36 to finish 15th in the prelims.
The Brunswick boys broke five school records this week at state as they wrap up their 2021 season.
For the Terrors, T.J. Lewis led the team as he finished fourth in the triple jump with a 44-0.5. Tyson Rooks placed sixth in the high jump with a 6-4 and Zechariah Ellis rounded out the individuals with an 11th place finish in the shot put with a 47-2.5 throw.
Glynn’s 4x400 relay team finished 14th in the prelims with a time of 3:32.11 and finished 12th in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:26.84.