Brunswick High and Glynn Academy’s softball teams will host a two-day event, beginning today, called Softball in the Sand where teams from the area go head-to-head before the 2019 season gets started in a couple of weeks.
Wayne, Brantley, Pinewood, ACE Macon, Westfield and John Milledge make up the other six teams competing in the event.
Last season Brantley went 24-6 and 11-2 in their region. The team went to the elite eight in the state tournament before losing. Of those 24 wins include two over Glynn Academy. The Herons beat the Red Terrors on Aug. 6 23-2 and 7-6 on Aug. 16.
Wayne is the other school that played against Glynn along with Brunswick last season. The Yellow Jackets defeated Brunswick 14-3 and beat Glynn 19-1.
This upcoming season will see matchups against Brantley and Glynn Academy on Aug. 5 then the Heron’s will take on Brunswick Aug 8.
Glynn and Brunswick will take on Wayne this upcoming season as well. The Red Terrors face-off with the Yellow Jackets for the first game of the year on Aug. 2 and again on Aug. 10. Then Brunswick and Wayne play on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.
As for the other four schools, it will allow both Brunswick and Glynn to see how its softball teams look after summer practice. The Pirates welcome new coach Nicole Bailey who seeks to improve Brunswick’s record from last years 8-20. Glynn Academy looks to improve its 10-18 record from last year as well.
Today is the first day of play and will feature games at both Brunswick High’s softball fields and out at Wainwright Field for Glynn.
Brunswick’s first game will be against Pinewood at noon, and Glynn’s first game will be at 10 a.m. against Westfield.
The rest of today’s schedule at the Brunswick location is Pinewood vs. ACE Macon at 2 p.m. and Brunswick vs. ACE Macon at 4 p.m. for the final game of the day.
Out at Wainwright field, Wayne will take on Westfield at noon, and then the Yellow Jackets will take on John Milledge at 2 p.m.
The Red Terrors will play its final game of Day 1 at 4 p.m. against John Milledge.
Day two will feature a similar schedule.
Brunswick takes on Westfield at 10 a.m. and then finishes the event against John Milledge at 4 p.m.
Glynn Academy plays ACE Macon at 10 a.m. and finishes up against Wayne at 2 p.m.
Brantley and Westfield play at noon and then John Milledge at 2 p.m. at Brunswick’s softball fields. Wayne takes on ACE Macon at noon before facing off with the Red Terrors.
People can purchase tickets for 10 dollars while kids 7-years-old and younger are free.
The games will last five innings or for an hour and 45 minutes depending on whichever comes first.