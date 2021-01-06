Brunswick High’s wrestling team continues to tear through its schedule as the Pirates went 4-0 at the Brantley Bash Duals on Saturday.
“After two very strong weeks of holiday practices, the Pirates’ dedication and hard work paid off with a huge win over state powerhouse Richmond Hill,” said Brunswick coach Tommy Bartolotta.
The Pirates defeated Cook County 76-0, Pierce County 63-12, Brantley County 74-2 and Richmond Hill 48-30.
The Wildcats finished second in the state duals last year and third in the traditional state meet. Brunswick finished second to Richmond Hill last year at the Region 2-6A Area Duals after a tight 39-24 finish, so defeating them this year is a big accomplishment for the Pirates. Bartolotta said it was the first time this group has beaten the Wildcats since he started coaching at Brunswick.
Nine guys went undefeated through the two-day Dual meet. Trent Burke, Thomas Clay, Peter McKinney, Marcus Norman, Cameron Crump, Jeremiah Dawson, Leon Charlton, Staffon Stanley and William Abbott all finished 4-0 in the tournament.
With so many guys going undefeated, the Pirates also had two guys named Outstanding Wrestlers for the weekend. Norman was the Lightweight Outstanding Wrestler, and Abbott received the Heavyweight Outstanding Wrestler honor.
Bartolotta mentioned three junior varsity wrestlers who performed well this past weekend as Camri Come finished 5-0, Michael McKay 4-1 and Shon Visser 3-1.
With the 4-0 finish at the Brantley Bash Duals, the Pirates are now 23-1 overall on the season.
The Pirates are closing in on getting Bartolotta’s 400th career win as a coach as he is currently 391-77 overall. He will likely get his 400th victory at the Area Duals.
However before Brunswick can compete for a region title, the wrestling team has a trip to Jesup for the Keystone Tournament on Friday.
The Pirates look to fine tune themselves before the all important Area Duals on Jan. 16 at South Effingham High. Brunswick will be looking to take away the region championship trophy from the Wildcats after the close loss last season.