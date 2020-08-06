Two of Brunswick High’s wrestlers signed with their schools of choice on Wednesday.
Ryne Buckley and De’Monta Pitts, joined by their families and coaches, gathered at Brunswick High to make it official.
“They’re great young men and hard workers — I’ve coached them for two years. I think they’re going to do very well at school,” said Brunswick coach Thomas Bartolotta. They’re good student-athletes. De’Monta is an honor student, and Ryne is well behaved and very disciplined — he was a football player.”
Buckley will get to continue to don the blue and gold as he signed with Allen University, an NAIA program that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. While he’s signing a scholarship to wrestle, Buckley also plans to walk-on the football team at Allen.
While at Brunswick, he was a four-year starter and three-time state qualifier.
Bartolotta said Buckley was a counter wrestler, which means he was really good at defense and had good reaction time.
“He’s very hard to wrestle,” Bartolotta said. “He’s very strong and physical.
One of Bartolotta’s favorite memories with Buckley came in the state duals tournament.
“He beat a state runner up in the state duals from Cambridge,” Bartolotta said. “That helped us beat Cambridge in duals.”
Buckley leaves quite the career behind as a Pirate. He tallied over 100 career wins at Brunswick and went to state three times.
Pitts was a two-year varsity starter and two-time state qualifier — placing fourth this past season at state. Pitts inked with another NAIA school, Brewton Parker, who competes in the Mid South Conference — one of the toughest conferences in the NAIA year in and year out.
He will join a couple of other former Brunswick High wrestlers who are currently there on scholarship.
Bartolotta said that Pitts was excellent on his feet and could score a lot of points quickly.
One of his favorite memories of Pitts came from last year.
“With De’Monta, it was his win this year against the Richmond Hill kid in the state quarterfinals — a come from behind win,” Bartolotta said.
Pitts avenged the loss after the Richmond Hill wrestler beat him earlier in the season at area.
Both guys were vital parts of the Pirates wrestling team, and Bartolotta said they showed a lot of dedication the past two seasons coaching them.
With Buckely and Pitts’ signings, the Pirates wrestling program has had six athletes ink athletic scholarships in two years.
“The kids are wrestling and have been very successful here, and now they’re gone onto college,” Bartolotta said. “Trace Insalaco, he won state last year — he’s at Brewton Parker.
“Then we got another wrestler that’s pretty good, Curtis Brock. He’s at North Iowa Area Community College — doing pretty good. They’re doing very well in college right now. Then Ryne and De’Monta are going to do well at Allen and Brewton Parker.”
The love for wrestling that Bartolotta and his staff have is contagious. He said it rubbed off on Buckley and Pitts the longer he coached them.
“They’re very passionate about it. I think their passion grew with their dedication, and they learned a lot,” Bartolotta said.
With his assistant coach Larry Insalaco, the passion these two coaches have set the new standard at Brunswick High.
“I think it’s overall the passion, love for the sport, dedication, and competitiveness,” Bartolotta said. “I think that, realistically, why Brunswick High wrestling is doing very well.”