Brunswick High feels partially responsible for creating the beast that is No. 5 Richmond Hill.
Now, the Pirates are looking to be the ones that slay the Wildcats in a contest that will likely determine the Region 2-6A championship. Kickoff from Richmond Hill is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Our first goal is the City Championship, our second goal is to be able to compete for a region title; now we’re at a point to reach that goal, and it happens to be Richmond Hill,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “Of course, Richmond Hill is a very good football team — complete in all phases of the game.
“We know we’re going to their place, we know we’re the underdogs. We know what the score is supposed to say and all that stuff, but with that being said, our goal, just like theirs or anybody else’s at the beginning of the season, was to win a region championship. We have a chance to do it. It’s right here.”
Richmond Hill (6-1, 3-0) has established itself as an elite program over the past season and half, beginning with an eight-game win streak a year ago that catapulted the Wildcats to an appearance in the state semifinal game.
But before the winning streak, Richmond Hill lost three straight games, including a contests against New Hampstead and Liberty County programs that finished a combined 9-10. In the weeks to follow, the Wildcats found their offensive identity behind the emergence of region player of the year Jalen Rouse and put it all together to in a 48-13 victory over the Pirates in the region opener.
Brunswick (5-2, 3-0) actually led 7-0 early in last year’s contest before the game turned when it failed on an early fake punt attempt, and Richmond Hill succeeded on its own fake on a touchdown drive in the ensuing series.
“They went from the Cinderella story to the team to beat, the giant per se,” Pender said. “In our minds, we created that giant. It was against us, when we went up there last year, that they put it all together, and they went on a win streak.
“Now its our turn.”
It won’t be easy for the Pirates as an 18-point underdog, but they’re not looking at that as a deterrent, rather motivation.
Still, it will require a full-team effort from Brunswick to topple an incredibly well-rounded Richmond Hill. There are few weak points to exploit against the Wildcats, who have a poised quarterback, receivers who can go up and make plays, the classification’s leading rusher running behind an offensive line featuring a pair of future Division I players, and a defense returning all 11 starters from a year ago, including region defensive player of the year Nathan Vickers.
Not to mention, Richmond Hill’s kicker can put three points on the scoreboard essentially upon crossing midfield.
“Richmond Hill is a well-coached, very talented, experienced team, but so are we,” Pender said. “We’ve got some talent, we’re well coached, and we have some experience on our team as well.”
While Wildcats’ Ashuad Roberson leads Class 6A with 962 rushing yards, Pirates’ Khamori Simmons ranks third with 747 yards on the ground. Brunswick quarterback KJ Lee and Richmond Hill’s Tyler Coleman have each passed for over 1,000 yards and rank first and second respectively in passer rating among 6A players with at least 60 attempts.
Ultimately, the game will be decided by whichever team plays the cleanest.
“Execute the game plan better than they execute theirs, don’t turn the ball over, maybe they will,” Pender said. “You never know what’s going to happen on a Friday night, that’s what makes this game so special.
“The atmosphere is going to be electric. It’s what you coach for, it’s what you play for — to be in this moment and these opportunities.”