The Brunswick High girls and Glynn Academy’s boys were the biggest winners at the first annual Pirate Invitational track meet March 26.
Brunswick, Glynn, and Camden County came together to compete in 14 events at the Brunswick High School track.
The Pirates’ girls won eight events, and the Terrors notched a the same number of the victories on the boys’ side. Brunswick’s boys also managed to tally five first-place finishes to one for Camden County, while the Glynn Academy girls captured the top spot in two events compared to four for Camden.
“We are trying to make track exciting again in the city,” said Brunswick High head track and field coach Brian Edwards. “This year is just the beginning.”
For the Pirates’ girls, Makaila Brown, Mia Colucci, and D’liyah Austell each recorded a pair of first-place finishes in their respective events. Keya Daniels also finished second in two events.
Brown won shot put with a 33’5” and the triple jump at 36’2,” as well as finishing second in the long jump to Camden County’s Jayla Stokes, who also won the 100m hurdle and placed second to Brown in the triple jump.
Colucci finished first in both the 1600m and 3200m runs, and Austell notched victories in the 200m and 400m dashes. The combination of the Austell, and 100m dash winner Shanya Smiley, helped Brunswick race to the win in the 4x100 with a time of 50:25.
Chmayia Miller’s victory in the high jump and Re’Nae Lester’s triumph in the discus throw were the lone top finishes for the Glynn Academy girls, but the Terrors would find plenty of success on the boys’ side of the meet.
Quantavious Bostic won the long jump (22’6) and the 100m dash (10.82), Marlon Taylor finished first in the discus throw (138.5’) and shot put (52’2”), and Aldre Jackson, Elijuan Singleton, and Jaiden Miller each tallied victories.
Jackon’s first-place finish came in the high jump, and he also came in second to Camden’s Logan Barryhill in the triple jump. Singleton won the 110m hurdles, Miller won the 400m dash, and the Glynn boys won the 4x100 relay.
The Brunswick boys also had a solid showing, especially in the distance running events, where they nearly swept the field.
Dalton Pender won both the 800m and 1600m runs, both times finishing ahead of a Pirate teammate — Seth McDowell in the 800 and Brody Dutka in the 1600. Brunswick also had the third-place runner in the 1600 in Isaac Corbitt.
Jonathon KIrkland won the 3200m for the Pirates, and the runners came together to win the 4x400 relay for the school as well.
Brunswick also say Freddie Towns and Alijawon Copper finish one, two in the 200m dash.
Following spring break, Brunswick’s track and field team will return to action April 11 at the Ware County meet in Waycross. Glynn Academy will compete in its first meet since the break the next day at the Personal Touch Collision Apex Invite in Richmond Hill.