Brunswick High’s girls soccer team earned their first region win on Friday night as they defeated Statesboro 2-1.
Their first goal came off a corner kick as Ayisha Bradley took the kick and Emma Counts hits a shot that got defended, and then senior Trinity Blocked scored on a great shot.
Statesboro responded with a score of their own to make it 1-1 at halftime.
Then in the second half, Counts hit a shot that slammed into the goalpost and freshman Alayna Molina followed it up to give the Pirates the lead for good.
Coach Greg Sturm said it was a great game played by all as Molina and fellow freshman Lourdes Royal gave them a lot of chances on offense. He also said the girls showed great effort in their first region victory.