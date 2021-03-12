Brunswick High’s baseball team stood strong against Richmond Hill as the Pirates won 8-2 on Wednesday to even out the series at 1-1.
After suffering a 9-3 loss on Monday, the Pirates got back to the kind of baseball coach Greg Roberts wants them to play.
“We’re growing every day. We’re learning stuff, and they’re learning us. We got to go back and play with the kind of baseball we’ve been teaching this year, and we didn’t do that on Monday,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if it was first-game jitters, I don’t know what it was, but we didn’t play the way that I wanted us to play, and attack the game the way that we’re capable of doing at times. They responded tonight, and that’s the big piece.”
Led by their senior ace, Isaiah Wellman dominated on the mound. He pitched for six innings, giving up two runs on two hits. Wellman struck out seven batters and walked three.
When Wellman’s this dialed in on the mound, Roberts said it’s pivotal to their success.
“Oh, it’s crucial — the guy has command of the ballgame. He’s really good,” Roberts said. “He knows how to pitch, and he’s tough up there. He has high expectations of himself, so he’s trying to throw up zeros every inning, and that’s his goal. We feel comfortable when he takes the mound — we have a chance to win.”
Brunswick showed a lot of tenacity and fight on defense. Roberts said this starting lineup was an excellent athletic mix that the coaches decided on in their meeting before the game. He said they got the kids playing ball as they did early on in the year.
“We played like that early in the year. In our first four or five games, we played almost errorless ball or just one here or there, and it was something that was a tough play, we made a mistake on,” Roberts said. “Tonight, even with Isaiah on the mound, I felt good about us being very athletic pretty much everywhere on the field.
“I felt like it probably was going to be one of our better defenses out there. So if we can play good defense and get a good pitching performance like that, we’re going to be tough to beat at times.”
After falling flat on Monday and even during batting practice before Wednesday’s game, Roberts challenged his guys to up the intensity.
“I challenged them about that after we left Richmond Hill Monday night about the intensity — what we’re trying to do,” Roberts said. “Even when you’re down, you can’t lose your intensity, can’t lose your tenacity, and you got to keep playing. Tonight when we scored that first run, we had some excitement. We had some tenacity about ourselves.”
Brunswick struck gold first as they scored in the bottom of the first inning off an error. Luke Boone started on the mound for Richmond Hill and struck out eight batters on the night.
Neither team scored in the second inning, but the Pirates’ bats found another spark in the bottom of the third inning as they score two more runs.
Kyle Lodise got things going with a single, beating out the throw to first. Nick Goff was hit by a pitch, advancing Lodise to second. Caden Hutchinson grounded into a fielder’s choice where Richmond Hill got Goff out at second, giving the Pirates a pair of runners on the corners.
Lodise scored on an error, and then on a 2-0 count, DeVontae Gadson suffered a gnarly blow as he got hit in the head by a pitch. He showed a lot of toughness after getting checked out by the trainer, as he decided to go back out there and run the bases himself.
Riley Morgan singled on a line drive to center field, allowing Hutchinson to score, giving the Pirates a 3-0 lead.
Richmond Hill scored in the top of the fourth off an error to make it 3-1, but the Pirates closed out the inning without any more damage.
Brunswick’s bats exploded in the bottom of the fifth inning to put away the game.
With one out, Hutchinson and Gadson stole bases to put him in scoring position. Morgan hit a single to score both runners and make it 5-1. The Pirates weren’t done yet and scored three more runs on two outs.
Morgan advanced to third after Neal and Elijah Wellman got walked. On a wild pitch, Morgan scored and the runners advance. Neal used strategic base running to score on a passed ball, moving Elijah Wellman to third base with Lodise up to bat. He hit a single that allowed Elijah Wellman to score and make it 8-1.
Richmond Hill would score one more time in the top of the sixth as Boone hit a home run to left field. However, the Pirates defense, especially Wellman, hunkered down and closed out the next two innings to get the win.
With strong defense and their ability to score early on in the game, Roberts said that allowed the Pirates to keep the pressure on Richmond Hill.
“Isaiah did what a senior that’s got a lot of game time, a lot of region time — went out, kept the game tight to the very end, gave up one late. For him to do that, it gives us a chance to win,” Roberts said. “I felt like we put some things together early offensively.
“Early in the year have been scoring in early innings, and tonight we did that, and we were able to keep a little pressure. On Monday over there, we got down early. We didn’t get to play the way that I’m trying to get these guys to play. Tonight we saw glimpses of us being pretty good at times.”
The series will be decided on Friday as the Pirates travel back to Richmond Hill for Game 3. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. as Brunswick looks to win their opening region series.