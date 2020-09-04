Brunswick High’s defense put together a solid effort against Pierce County in Blackshear, but the Pirates were unable to do enough offensively to threaten the Bears in a 31-10 loss Friday.
It was the first meeting between the programs.
Pierce County entered the contest ranked No. 8 in Class 3A and with 20 consecutive regular-season victories under its belt, and it looked the part against Class 6A Brunswick, outscoring the Pirates 24-0 in the second and third quarters to pull away in the season opener.
Brunswick has been excited by its defensive potential and the optimism appeared to be well-warranted early as the Pirates recorded a safety to take a 2-0 lead over Pierce, and it help onto the slim advantage throughout the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bears kicked a field goal to go up a point, and soon after, found paydirt to increase their lead to 12-2 going into the locker room for halftime.
After half, Pierce County added three more scores to take a commanding 31-2 lead before Brunswick finally broke into the end zone. The Bears averaged more than 40 points per game over the past two seasons led by four-year starter Jermaine Brewton at quarterback.
Pirates head coach Sean Pender and assistant head coach/offensive line coach Garrett Grady both coached at Pierce County before arriving at Brunswick High.
Brunswick (0-1) will host McIntosh County Academy (0-1) next week in its home opener at Glynn County Stadium.
Pierce County remains at home next Friday, where it’ll host Class 5A program Ware County.