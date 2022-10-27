Hall of Famers, YouTubers, even American Idols. Everyone is playing pickleball these days.
A Heisman winner cashed in on the craze for a good cause Wednesday when Florida Gator Great Danny Wuerffel hosted PickleBowl 2022 at Retreat Tennis Center on St. Simons to benefit Desire Street Ministries.
A new addition to the Wuerffel Foundation’s annual Desire Cup “Rivalry for a Cause” Golf Tournament and Gala during the week of Georgia-Florida, the PickleBowl brought a star-studded showcase of the fastest growing sport in the country to the public.
Twelve pairs of celebrities and pickleball professionals teamed up to represent their respective schools, as well as PickleBall U and Selkirk Sport, one of the sponsors of the event.
Among the cast of notable names included: former New Orleans Saints quarterback, and future NFL Hall of Famer, Drew Brees, NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry, American Idol Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips, Doug Ellin, the creator of the TV series Entourage, and even the Heisman-winning Wuerffel himself.
Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw was also one of the celebrities in the field, as was former University of Georgia offensive lineman Matt Stinchcomb.
Even younger fans of the sport were represented with the inclusion of Danny Duncan, a 15-year-old YouTuber with nearly seven million subscribers.
The field of competitors perfectly encapsulated the wide range of age and skill level getting into the easily accessible game.
“I tell people, here’s the difference: Try to get somebody who’s not athletic to be able to toss a ball in the air with the tennis racket and hit a serve, as opposed to hitting a pickleball serve, which is underhanded below your waist,” said the 78-year-old Barry. “That’s the whole thing. It’s so much easier to learn how to do it. It’s great. I love it, and the kids are getting into it.
“Look what (15-year-old pro Anna Leigh Waters) is doing on the women’s side of things. I just saw a 15- to-16-year old last year when I was at a (Professional Pickleball Association) event that’s turned pro. This game is the tip of the iceberg. It’s going to go nuts — they expect 30 million or more people to be playing pickleball by 2030.”
Barry is recognized as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, and he’s the only player to ever lead the NCAA, ABA and NBA in points per game in a single season.
Even now, the 1975 NBA Finals MVP is as competitive as ever, and pickleball has offered a new avenue for athletes to continue doing what they love for the long haul.
“I love competition, and when I retired, I just missed the competition terribly so I actually got into long driving, they had different age categories, and I did that and won four world championships in long driving,” Barry said. “Then they took all the old guys, got rid of all the old farts, and so I had to find something else.
“My wife was a great athlete herself, an All-American basketball player, and we played tennis together. She said, ‘You aught to try pickleball,’ and I say, ‘What the hell is pickleball?’ So I got into it, I liked it, fell in love with it, and spent two years practicing enough because my goal was to win a national title. I’ve been able to do that after a couple of years. I went out and won USA Pickleball championships, a U.S. Open, and World Seniors. I just really love the game.”
But the appeal of the sport isn’t limited to only the greatest athletes in the world.
Pickleball has a low barrier of entry, allowing newcomers to quickly pick up the sport while also leaving plenty of room for growth at the highest levels.
“For me, it’s excellent because I have a little bit of a knee injury, so tennis, which was my sport originally, the lateral movement was really getting to me,” said Jimmie Dean Overstreet Boyd, a St. Simons resident. “Pickeball is just a lot of up and back, and less court to cover, so it really works well for my body and my age right now.”