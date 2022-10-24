The SSI Pickeball Club’s recent tournament lived up to its name.
An ocean of pink washed over Kings Park on St. Simons on Oct. 16 as 78 players and numerous more spectators descended on the pickleball courts for the club’s Pickle Me Pink tournament to benefit breast cancer awareness.
While mostly a local tournament, 17 out-of-towners made the trip from Valdosta, Macon, Florida and even as far away as as Illinois.
Players and spectators both were encouraged to wear their pinkest outfits and many complied — prizes were even awarded to the most spirited wardrobes. Pink pickleballs were used for the matches as well.
The tournament was held to help raise awareness of breast cancer during October, which is national Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Funds were raised by soliciting sponsors for the event from local businesses with contributors donating $3,300 to the cause.
Additionally, the pickleball players contributed over $3,600, and a generous, but anonymous donor matched all contributions up to a total of $5,000. As a result, the SSI Pickleball Club will present a check for over $10,500 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
On the court, play was conducted in both women’s and men’s doubles in skill levels ranging from low intermediate to advanced. In a promotion of fellowship, the tournament was round-robin style with players switching partners each game.
Sabrina Brock came out on top in 2.5 women’s doubles with Frances McLean and Mary Alice Isele following in second and third, respectively. Becky Crosby took first in 3.0 women’s doubles, Dawn Lanier placed second and Riley Wyatt finished third.
In 3.5 women’s doubles, Cathy Foley won first place, beating out second-place Beth Pasakarmis and third-place Mary Schellhorn.
Irma Mitchell and Jamie McNulty shared first in 4.0 women’s doubles, Charon Sharp and Claudia Theise were each awarded second, and Terri Flexer and Marcia Pierce took third.
On the men’s side, Paul Stone won 3.0 men’s doubles, followed by Randy Ellis in second place and Tom White in third. John Spruiell earned first place in 3.5 men’s doubles with K.C. Thornton and Patrick Spivey finishing at second and third, respectively.
But at the end of the day, everyone was a winner as a free hot dog feast capped off the festivities.