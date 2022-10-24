Pickle Me Pink winner John Spruiell, first on right

St. Simons resident John Spruiell, center, earned first place in 3.5 men’s doubles at the Pickle Me Pink pickleball tournament Oct. 16 at Kings Park.

 Provided photo

The SSI Pickeball Club’s recent tournament lived up to its name.

An ocean of pink washed over Kings Park on St. Simons on Oct. 16 as 78 players and numerous more spectators descended on the pickleball courts for the club’s Pickle Me Pink tournament to benefit breast cancer awareness.

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Students honored as REACH Scholars

