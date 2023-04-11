Coastal Georgia should learn a lot about where its softball team stands on the national stage over the next week.

Beginning Wednesday with a doubleheader against No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett, Coastal will play seven straight games against teams in the mix in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 poll over the next six days.

More from this section

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.