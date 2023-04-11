Coastal Georgia should learn a lot about where its softball team stands on the national stage over the next week.
Beginning Wednesday with a doubleheader against No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett, Coastal will play seven straight games against teams in the mix in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 poll over the next six days.
The Mariners (27-7, 12-3 SUN) are ranked No. 21 in the poll themselves, but the program hasn’t found much success in matchups against other top 25 teams. Coastal Georgia is 1-5 this season in contests against programs currently ranked in the top 25.
Three of those losses came in one weekend early in the season against No. 23 Campbellsville University and Georgia Gwinnett — though Coastal Georgia was still ironing out its lineup and pitching rotation at the time.
“We could have had a decent weekend up there that weekend, even though we weren’t really ready to go up there and play that kind of competition that early,” said Mariners head coach Mike Minick. “We get another opportunity now, and this time at home. We’re looking forward to (today) for sure.”
Now, Coastal has figured out its rotation — Hayley Dickerson and Bryce Peacock handling a majority of the starts with Anna Feil or Elizabeth McGovern taking over in relief — and the team had won 23 of its last 24 games headed into a series on the road against No. 16 Southeastern last week.
The Mariners lost a 1-0 game in extra innings to open the series before scoring a 5-4 victory in Game 2 to even the score, but the Fire won the rubber match 6-1 to take sole possession of first place in the SUN Conference.
Coastal won’t have long to lick its wounds though as the team prepares for another ranked matchup.
Georgia Gwinnett travels to Brunswick coming off a pair of wins over No. 15 Mobile last week before sweeping a two-game set against USC Beaufort on Tuesday. The matchup will pit one of the best pitchers in the NAIA against one of the top power-hitting offenses.
Grizzlies starter Annalise Wood is 14-1 on the season with an 0.41 ERA, which ranks second in the nation. Wood is striking out 12.42 batters per seven innings, and she has only allowed one home run on the season.
The Mariners are eighth in the country in home runs, having launched 28 long balls on the season. Coastal Georgia has piled up 80 extra-base hits this year while compiling a slugging percentage of .487, which ranks 21st in the NAIA.
Georgia Southern transfer Aniston Johnson has had a big hand in CCGA’s offensive dominance, slashing .307/.377/.604 with seven home runs, nine doubles, 33 RBI and 25 runs scored through 34 games. Sarah Thinger has also had another big season at the plate, leading the Sun Conference in batting average (.490), hits (50) and on-base percentage (.554) in the midst of a streak of 17 straight games having reached base safely.
Coastal Georgia has been especially dangerous offensively in the friendly confides of home, where the team is undefeated through 14 games this season. The Mariners’ slugging percentage jumps to .606 at home, which would be the best figure in the NAIA.
“We’ve always been a good road team, that’s why our record is usually pretty good, and we usually win most of our home games, but I’m pretty sure we’ve never come close to undefeated,” Minick said. “Things have just went right, and we’ve won a couple games late, a couple games trailing going into the last inning, we’ve just had some breaks. Everything went our way. But we’ve got a solid team, and just for some reason, we’ve been really good at home.
“We do have a power lineup this year; we’ve hit quite a few home runs at home. That kind of helps a little. We haven’t played teams like Gwinnett or Middle Georgia, who will come in next week here, so we’ll see if that continues.”
Sandwiched between two-game sets against No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett and No. 11 Middle Georgia State is perhaps the most important series toward Coastal Georgia’s current goal.
St. Thomas is receiving votes in the coaches’ poll and sits third in the Sun Conference standings. Coastal Georgia will need to fend off the conference foe to maintain its hold on a top seed in the tournament. The three-game series begins with a doubleheader Friday.
“We’ve talked about it — those games are huge for our chance to maybe get an at-large bid late or move up in the rankings,” Minick said. “But as far as trying to win the regular season conference title, or at least get that first-round bye which is for the first- and second-place teams, the series this weekend with St. Thomas is huge.”