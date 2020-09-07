Thanks to the PGA Tour showing other sports the bubble method works, football and other sports were allowed to return. Golf even made it to their championship game.
Friday marked the first football game under the lights in Glynn County in 289 days, and it was glorious.
People came, and it was such a magnificent sight to see the community supporting those football players.
No one thought the season would even happen, and now it’s started. A big part of that could be thanks to the PGA Tour.
Professional golfers got back to action on June 11, and the Tour implemented a bubble system. Since then, the Tour has had 12 tournaments in 11 states and three time zones.
For the fifth straight tournament, there have been zero positive tests — that is awesome. The last golfer to test positive was Branden Grace on Aug. 1, the week of the PGA Championship.
I have to think that the PGA set the example for other sports, and rightfully so.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has shown the world that sports can happen during a global pandemic while keeping people safe.
We may not get to attend the various golf tournaments, and there will be limited access to football stadiums, but we get some normalcy back at the end of the day.
As someone who passionately loves football and now golf, I am on cloud nine. I couldn’t sleep Thursday night, and I couldn’t fall asleep after the game Friday.
The happiness that flowed through my body told me that sports really have a significant impact on people.
The PGA made that happen.
Here we are heading in the final day of the TOUR Championship — the PGA’s Super Bowl. No one thought we would be here back in April.
No one thought football would happen, and here we are heading into the second week of high school with college football and the NFL around the corner.
Hopefully, the system in place will allow for football and other sports to reach their championships.
I have hope that it will. While there are a lot of people in this world who think sports shouldn’t happen — it’s too risky, think about something other than the money — the PGA showed it can do all of it.
Even one of our own, Harris English, was one of the players who worked through testing positive and playing in the COVID-19 groups the PGA put in place.
While this world will never be like it was before COVID-19, the golf world has adjusted, and other leagues are joining in. At the end of the day, sports make people happy and give people a way to escape everyday stresses.
We must praise the PGA Tour for leading the way and showing us we can do this.
Usually, we talk about the winner in our Monday Bombs and Birdies column, but with it being Labor Day weekend, the Tour Championship started on Friday, which means they’ll crown the champ later this evening.
With 18 holes left, until the 2020 FedEx Cup champ gets crowned, it looks like Dustin Johnson is holding strong.
However, Justin Thomas is surging and playing incredible golf right now. Xander Schauffele is another name who has shot up the leaderboard in the last two days.
While those two are pushing hard, Johnson is almost untouchable right now. He’s in the zone and rightfully should be. His round on Sunday almost all but solidified the win.
After coming up short so many times before now, it’s time for him to get the job done. After his 30-under total at Northern Trust, I said a dark horse would win it all. I consider him a dark horse because he always has something happen that costs him a tournament — not this year, though.
I picked English to perform well, and he has, but it doesn’t seem like it’ll be enough to win it all. However, he will finish the 2019-20 season on such a high note. Regardless of where he finishes today, English should hold his head high all the way back to the Golden Isles.
The final round of the TOUR Championship will include ample amounts of bombs and birdies. If Johnson wants to capture the crown, hit it long and sink those putts, D.J., and it’s all yours.