There is a sign that members and guests of Heritage Oaks Golf Club see when they leave the property. The staff changes what it says, but after leaving the course on Thursday, I saw it and had to stop and take a photo.
“Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible.”
That quote is on the sign right now, and I think it’s a great lead-in to our Bombs and Birdies topic as the PGA Tour continues to remind us there is more to life than four days of golf.
As many of the Golden Isles golf advocates know, the Tour played the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this past weekend. Seventy-eight of the worlds best golfers teed it up and competed, while also raising money for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Like I mentioned in my Thursday column, a handful of kids got to design shoes for various players to wear this week — which turned out to be some of the coolest shoes I’ve seen.
Usually, these kids will get to help hold the flag-stick on 18 for their favorite players, but that got cut out because of the pandemic. So many annual events these kids and players do couldn’t happen, and that hurt my heart.
At the same time, it puts it into perspective how seriously we should be taking this virus. These kids look forward to this event every year, and it got plucked away from them. Granted, it’s for their safety, and that’s the most crucial part, but it still hurts to know they didn’t get their moment.
During Saturday’s broadcast, I got to see Dakota from Mississippi get on-air, which made me realize that despite not physically being in Memphis, these kids would still get their moment.
He was shy at first, but my goodness, he had the best manners. The longer he was on the air, the more comfortable he got and gave some great commentary. One of the best parts was knowing he designed my favorite St. Jude shoe, so I was already sold with him.
Dakota got to chat on air with some of the most famous names in the history of golf and broadcast — not many adults can say they’ve done that.
He even got to sign off and take them into the break. As someone who’s envisioned herself on air doing the same thing, I was slightly jealous but even happier for Dakota. He also got to announce that he’s had his last treatment while on air. It’s been a long 3 1/2 year journey for him, but with a slow round of 67, we could very well see him on Tour one day.
The PGA Tour welcomed a few more of the St. Jude golfers on-air, as CBS and the PGA gave them their time. It’s one way to make up for not being at TPC Southwind and a really cool one.
CBS didn’t have to bring the kids on air, but they chose to, so they could feel special. Those little things make me realize how much more the PGA Tour is than just golf.
They try and do good things all over this country and man, and they’ve set a great example.
The St. Jude kids weren’t the only ones the Tour honored this week.
Last weekend, longtime PGA Tour golfer, Camilo Villegas and his wife Maria lost their 22 months old daughter, Mia, to cancer. In June, Villegas announced she had tumors on her brain and spine and said despite the toughness of her treatment, she still wanted to play no matter what. It sounds like she had such a fighting spirit, and it breaks my heart that this sweet child lost her life.
In honor of Mia — who loved rainbows — the Tour set out rainbow ribbons this week for players, caddies and staff to honor her. In addition to people wearing the ribbons, they also got placed on the flags.
All week long, players have donned the rainbows on their hat, and it made me realize that even though these guys are out there doing their jobs, they’re telling us it’s more than golf.
We never know when our last day on this Earth will be, but at the least, we can be kind to each other. Through this COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve witnessed so much hate, online and in person.
Regardless of how you feel about the pandemic, one thing is for sure, people worldwide are losing loved ones, and I cannot imagine what they’re going through.
Being kind is such a small act, and yet it’s something that could help this country get through these tough times.
The PGA Tour does a great job honoring those who need it while also raising millions of dollars for people all over this country. They set such a great example, and they do it all with kindness in their hearts.
“Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible.”
Life is short, and while there is a lot of uncertainty about when life will get back to normal, in the meantime, be kind to people. I know it’s hard to smile with masks on, but if you do smile, your eyes tilt-up, and that’s enough for me to know you’re smiling. I don’t care how you show it, be kind.
Love steps down from CBS broadcast team
Davis Love III, local PGA Tour pro and avid philanthropist announced this past week he’d be stepping away from the CBS broadcast team.
On Tuesday, Love announced on his Twitter that he was stepping down to focus on competing and spending time with his family.
“CBS gave me a tremendous opportunity to be a member of their great golf team,” Love III said on his Twitter. “I appreciate and am in awe of the amazing work they produce each week. Since golf returned in June, CBS has allowed me time to focus on my family, play a few tournaments and bring some stability back in a difficult year.
“I have realized in this time, my passion to play is still strong, and my heart yearns to be home. I thank Sean, David, Harold and Lance and all the people at CBS Sports for their support and understating and allowing me to step away from CBS. Beginning next week at the PGA Championship, my focus returns to playing and supporting my family.”
In a Golf Channel article, Love III said that he struggled to learn his new role while everything was changing.
He was supposed to work the first two –rounds of the PGA Championship, but instead, he will be playing them.
While growing to appreciate hearing Love on air, I understand why he chose to step away from it. He’s had to deal with a pandemic, family home fire on top of learning how to be a broadcaster.
Hopefully, it won’t be the end of his broadcast career, but I’m excited to see him back on the links and competing again.
The PGA Championship will be next for the 56-year-old golfer and then play in the Wyndham Championship and a few PGA Tour Champions events.