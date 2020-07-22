The PGA Tour deserves some credit.
Since the return, the Tour has been quite strict with its coronavirus testing protocol, after re-adjusting it at the end of June.
In the last two weeks, only two people — one player and one caddie — have tested positive for COVID-19.
Grayson Murray is the latest player as he announced on his Instagram Monday that he’s tested positive after having symptoms of migraine, loss of smell/taste and runny nose.
He was set to participate this week in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities but had to withdraw.
It’s pretty impressive that the PGA Tour has only had seven players and two caddies test positive since June 11. On the Korn Ferry tour, six players and six caddies test positive, bringing the total to 21.
It seems like the “bubble” is working. The same can be said for the NBA and how they saw no positive tests after their latest round of testing.
I must give the Tour credit, they’ve traveled to five different states and still have numbers this low. Golf is naturally the easiest sport to social distance from each other, and the numbers are showing it.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has made the word safety a priority, and so far, it seems to be working.
It would be nice to have zero positive tests, but to have numbers this low should be considered a success for the tour — a big win.
Before the Workday Charity Open, the Tour announced a clarification to its Health and Safety plan allowing players who continue to test positive to compete under specific conditions.
According to the CDC’s symptom-based model, players who test positive but have been in a 10-day isolation period and have gone 72 hours without any fever or respiratory issues may return.
The Tour puts these players in their own group. Dylan Frittelli, Nick Wanted and Denny McCarthy played together at Workday. At the Memorial, local St. Simons Island pro, Harris English played with Frittelli, McCarthy and Graeme McDowell – his caddie was one of the two to test positive.
These players are allowed to compete and practice but cannot go into the locker room, clubhouse or fitness areas.
I think this is an excellent adjustment on behalf of the PGA Tour because, like many people who have tested positive, they have no symptoms. Playing golf is what these guys do for jobs; they have to support their family somehow.
Monahan continues to set the example for other professional leagues as the NBA followed with their bubble. He’s doing a great job at keeping those guys safe — the most important aspect here.
This week, the Tour is in Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open. Like most PGA Tour events, they’re raising money for charities.
The 3M Open announced that it would donate $1.5 million to local nonprofits focused on supporting individuals impacted by COVID-19 and those fighting for social justice.
“Power of Community” is the message this week, and the tournament partnered up with local artists Adam Turman to unveil a mural that will be featured during the live TV broadcast.
I love that the tournaments are localizing their charity efforts. During this odd time, these communities must get some help. It’s why I’m glad the Tour didn’t decide to out-right cancel the rest of the season. Monahan and his team know how much these tournaments impact communities, so it’s great they’re allowed to continue it.
After two weeks in Ohio, and a jammed packed Memorial Tournament that threw even the best pros for a loop, the field in Minnesota is still full of the world’s top golfers.
Locally, Jonathan Byrd, English, Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell, Hudson Swafford, Josh Teater and Michael Thompson represent the Golden Isles.
Mitchell will have an exciting first two days as he’s paired up with Koepka and Charles Howell III. The threesome tees off at 7:20 a.m. on the 10th hole Thursday morning.
In his first tournament after testing positive, English finished strong at Memorial. He finished T13 with a +1 through 72 holes.
Mitchell finished T22 with +3, and Matt Kuchar finished T32 with +4. Zach Johnson didn’t have a great week and will not participate this week in Minnesota.
Another notable name that won’t be there this week is Bryson DeChambeau. After that atrocious quintuple-bogey on Friday and his meltdown, DeChambeau has been quiet. I’m sure he’s just taking the week to work on things before the PGA Championship.
TPC Twin Cities usually plays better for those bomb hitters, so I like Tony Finau’s chances this week. He’s hitting it along the same lines as DeChambeau and did well last week at Memorial. Not to mention, he posted a video of him bombing a ball 206 mph with a 383 carry. It was wickedly impressive.
Finau is part of today’s featured group as he’s paired up with Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Finau didn’t put together another impressive week and win the whole thing.
Koepka is also playing this week and someone I’ll keep an eye on. He’s struggled the previous two weeks and has that nagging knee injury. However, we all know he doesn’t like to struggle — none of us do — so if he’s able, I think we could see him perform well this week. Today’s round will give us a good indication.
Also, a personal favorite, Will Gordon, will be back in the field this week. He’s had some time off to work on things, and he is my sleeper this week.
This week may not have all the big-time names, but I still expect it to have some incredible golf. We finally got see the guys struggle a little bit, so I’m sure all of them are ready to get back to hitting it low.