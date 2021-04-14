Glynn seniors finish unbeaten in region
No Region 2-6A team has beaten Glynn Academy in four years, and the Terrors made sure it remained that way in it’s region finale Wednesday evening.
Glynn took care of business against Effingham County 11-1 at Glynn County Stadium as the Class of 2021 closed their prep careers a perfect 31-0 versus region opponents.
While the Terrors are obviously a talented group, the team’s undefeated record in region play is a reflection on the standard set within the program and the focus it maintains each and every match.
“That’s what we’ve preached to them; it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, we’ve got to come out, play our best, don’t let up until the final whistle, and drive through teams,” said Glynn girls coach Thomas Lemmon.
As usual, the Terrors didn’t take long to dispel any notion an upset may occur. Capers Childs found the back of the net just over two minutes into the match to kickoff a spurt of three goals within the opening 10 minutes.
Sally Brock scored her first and only goal of the match to give the Terrors a 2-0 advantage, and Emme Ross followed with her first of four scores four minutes later.
Ross notched her second goal of the contest fewer than 12 minutes into first half, and Madison Brewer dropped a shot from outside the penalty box just under the crossbar to give Glynn Academy a 5-0 lead.
Near the halfway mark in the first half, Ross completed her hat trick, and after a goal from Eliza Meader, she added one more for good measure.
There was a rare sighting made with just 3:50 until halftime — Effingham County scored a goal against Glynn on a breakaway. It was just the second shot of the match for Effingham, and it was the first goal in six years for the program in a match against the Terrors. Glynn Academy has only allowed 11 total goals on the season.
Keeper Lilly Wood snuffed out another shot attempt with under a minute remaining to maintain the 8-1 advantage going into halftime, and the Terrors picked up where they left off offensively upon subbing back in some of its starters at the beginning of the 20-minute second half.
Again, it was Childs getting things started for Glynn with a goal a minute-and-a-half into the period, and Allana Antah tallied the final two scores for the Terrors, ending the match on a shot with 9:32 left on the clock.
Moving forward, it bodes well for Glynn Academy that it had more than enough firepower to put away a region rival, even in a match where the likely Region 2-6A Player of the Year was held to a single goal.
“We’ve got goal scorers all over, and that’s the thing,” Lemmon said. “Sally brings such a dynamic presence to the game that a lot of the focus and attention gets brought there, which opens up other players.
“The other players obviously have a lot of confidence to finish the chances that they get. Top to bottom, we’re well rounded.”
The Terrors close the regular season with senior night against Ware County on Friday at 5 p.m.
The Class 6A tournament will begin next week with Glynn Academy hosting a first-round match.