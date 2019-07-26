Like the Masters and Augusta, the Golden Isles and the Georgia-Florida game just go together.
Since 1933, this rivalry game has been played in Jacksonville except for two years while the stadium received some renovations.
Jacksonville has contracts with both schools through the 2021 season.
However, after that, the future of this game staying continues to be brought into question.
Some fans want a home-and-home series while others think that the game should happen in Atlanta when Georgia is the home team. Even Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t give a direct answer on if he wanted the game to stay in Jacksonville.
At the recent SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Smart avoided giving a direct answer about keeping the game in Jacksonville.
“I’m for what’s best for the University of Georgia and as a group and as a staff and as administration, and we’ll look at that internally and make the decisions based on what is best for our student-athletes and what is best for the university,”Smart said.
On the other side of the spectrum, Florida coach Dan Mullen gave a more direct response than Smart.
“I think you can make an argument either way,” Mullen said at SEC Media Days. “I think being in a neutral site, obviously it makes it a very special game, a very unique game that you get to go coach in.”
Back at the meetings in Destin, Smart mentioned that it would hurt recruiting and Mullen said something similar at media days. However, would it actually hurt recruiting?
Kevin Price, a former sports editor for The News, said with Georgia’s current recruiting success adding one more weekend every other year wouldn’t benefit Georgia. Smart’s already doing a great job in recruiting landing top-ranked recruiting classes in the four cycles he’s been through.
“I think he’s doing just fine in the recruiting department, and I don’t see how he can do much better with that one extra day,” Price said. “But if he wants to invite me to his office and show me and tell me how much he would benefit from that one extra day, I ’d be glad to go up there and listen.”
Price said that there are so many good and bad memories that come with the game that if the game were to go to home-and-home, it wouldn’t be the same.
“There are good and bad memories surrounding that game. They would still be there if it was home and home, but it’s kind of like the Masters,” Price said. “Georgia-Florida is played in Jacksonville. The Masters is always played in Augusta. It’s just a fit like that. I think Georgia-Florida wouldn’t mean quite what it means to me if it were home-and-home or whatever else what they want to do. You just remember the Masters because it’s all right there in one place year after year and the tradition is just renewed as they say. That’s kind of what we do with Georgia-Florida.”
If the game leaves Jacksonville, it would not only impact that community but here in the Golden Isles as well. So while some people think moving the rivalry to a home-and-home matchup seems like an easy fix, it would impact the entire Golden Isles negatively.
According to Scott McQuade, president, and CEO of the Gold Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, this weekend is something the locals welcome.
“Georgia-Florida is undoubtedly one of our highest traffic weekends in the Golden Isles,” McQuade said. “We typically see numbers similar to those during our peak summer season. The Golden Isles economy experiences a nice boost during a time of the year when our hoteliers, restaurants, and other local businesses gladly welcome it and need it.”
Since it is during a time when the tourism level is lower, would moving this event hurt the local economy? McQuade said it would have a very negative impact on this area.
“Because our economy benefits greatly from the Georgia-Florida weekend, the community would experience a loss in tourism and business if the game were to move elsewhere,” McQuade said. “By moving the game location, it would have a very negative impact on our economy.
“This past October was a record-breaking October for us compared to previous years. Lodging tax collections were more than double the numbers we see in January, and this weekend has been equal to some of our prime summer weeks.”
Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame member Murray Poole has been to 57 consecutive Georgia-Florida games and has seen first-hand how the rivalry evolved.
“This is our game. It’s a bigger than any other weekend I can think of,” Poole said. “I can tell you it’s a tradition matched by no other, you just have live through it as long as I have to realize what it is. You cannot even comprehend it being moved, and I don’t think it’s going to be moved.”
Poole said that he thinks the city of Jacksonville will do whatever it takes to keep the game there so the tradition can stay alive. He also said that fans wouldn’t like the fact that if it were to go home-and-home, that they would lose out on thousands of tickets.
Right now, Georgia and Florida get an equal amount of tickets at the game, but if it were to move than the opposing team would get roughly around 6,000 tickets.
So while changing the game seems like an easy fix, it wouldn’t be. Some consequences come with it, but that goes for every game. Poole said that one of the old arguments was about how the game wasn’t fair because it was played in Florida, but with how the team travels now, that is an obsolete excuse.
“They use to say the game’s in Florida, the Gators only have to bus an hour and a half or so. Well now Georgia gets on the plane in Athens they fly an hour to Jacksonville and go straight to the hotel. It’s no more of a travel burden now to Georgia than it is to the Gators. They’re an hour and a half on a bus in traffic, Georgia’s flying one hour to Jacksonville out of Athens.”
Poole has been in the area since 1965 but started attending games in 1962 while he went to school at Georgia. As for Price, he grew up here, graduated from Brunswick, and experienced it all his life.
Both of them believe that if this game moves, it will forever change the tradition of the rivalry.
“I do think that Georgia-Florida would change significantly, but the game’s still going to be the game,” Price said. “There’s going to be a winner and a loser, and whatever the stakes are will be the same, but I just think as an event it would lose a lot of steam. I would still go to either place if I could. It’s still Georgia-Florida, and I don’t want to lose to the other guy, but it’s just special where it’s at in Jacksonville.”
The Golden Isles and Jacksonville mix with the Georgia-Florida game like the Master’s golf tournament does with Augusta. Why change the Masters of college football and take away a tradition that is special to the locals, the two cities, both teams and the game of college football?
The golf world wouldn’t let the Masters relocate, so why should the college football world allow the Georgia-Florida game to move?