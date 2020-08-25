Given a second chance at a home opener, Glynn Academy’s Katie Wagner did everything in her power to help her team secure a 6-1 victory Monday.
The sophomore third baseman made play after play at the hot corner against Region 2-6A rival Richmond Hill — the most spectacular of which occurred inches from the steps leading into the Terrors’ dugout.
“I was striving for a victory, and I knew my teammates were behind me no matter what I did, so I gave my all, no matter what I did,” Wagner said after the game.
With Wildcat runners on second and third with no outs, Terrors starter Alexis Knowlton induced a pop into foul territory. Wagner tracked the ball, ricocheted off a runner, and made the catch just outside the dugout.
On the night, Wagner fielded eight balls and secured an out on each, including three straight in the top of the sixth to stymie a potential Richmond Hill rally.
“Her performance is pretty consistently like that,” said Glynn head softball coach Dawn Ketcham. “She goes all out every time she’s on the field. Very proud of her; I’m actually proud of our entire defense.
“But on that play, she saw the ball was going, she collided with the runner actually, and then was still able to get the ball right there at the dugout, the pole into her gut. She said, ‘No, I’m short. It hit my shoulder, it didn’t hit my rib.’”
Good pitching and strong defense is the formula Glynn Academy (2-4, 1-0) strives for, and it got both in spades in its region opener.
Knowlton went the distance for the Terrors, cruising through seven innings of one-run ball in just 91 pitches despite allowing six hits and issuing four walks. But the freshman never panicked, trusting the defense behind her to make plays on balls in play.
At least one Richmond Hill runner reached base safely in every inning, the leadoff hitter reaching in five of seven frames, yet the Wildcats only managed to push across a single run in the top of the second inning.
Of the 23 balls up into play by Richmond Hill batters, 17 were turned into outs by the Glynn Academy defense. The Wildcats left eight runners on base in the contest.
“When it comes to the way that we approach the game, we know that defense is what matters the most,” Ketcham said. “We need to make sure that our pitchers don’t walk, and our defense has to get the basic plays done.”
More times than not, it’s been the Terrors’ play at the plate that has been a limiting factor early this season.
Glynn entered the game having scored just six runs on 17 hits over its first five games, but the Terrors appeared to finally find a rhythm at the plate against Richmond Hill, matching the six runs on 10 hits in their first appearance at Wainwright Field.
“Ordinarily we try to squeak out a run here or there,” Ketcham said. “But we’ve been taking some extra cuts in the facility and on the field, and going with the mindset of: ‘When you swing, swing hard.’ It paid off tonight.”
The offensive output was made even more impressive by the fact that nearly all of it came with two outs and Glynn Academy facing the possibility of another fruitless inning.
Anna Lee Mancil gave the Terrors a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when she scored on Madysen WIlborn’s RBI groundout. The rest of the team’s run came with the pressure on.
With one out and the bases empty in the bottom of the fourth, Knowlton was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on Kenzie Alves’ single in the ensuing at-bat. Following an infield fly, Mikell Thomas reached base on a bunt to bring Mancil back to the plate.
Mancil watched the first pitch go by for a ball and swung and missed at the next two pitches before smoking a bases-clearing double to center field. She finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored.
Jordan Wallen also recorded a 3-for-4 performance, scoring Alves from third on a single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Terrors’ lead to five runs.
Glynn Academy and Richmond Hill were originally slated to play their region opener Aug. 18, but heavy rainfall and lightning in the area forced a postponement until Monday. The reschedule may have worked in the Terrors’ favor after finding some offensive success over the weekend.
“It feels really good, we didn’t feel as comfortable with that first game anyways” Ketcham said of the win. “I mean, who wants to start your region season with miserable rainy play? Nobody is showing their best stuff then.
“But I think with the girls, the way they played over the weekend against Effingham, it really brought their confidence level up. They were ready for (Monday).”