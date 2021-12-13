Penta B. Love, the mother of Davis Love III and Mark Love, passed away Monday on St. Simons Island at the age of 94.
Born in Alexis, N.C., Penta was near her sons and their families in her final moments.
Penta was a fixture within the St. Simons community as an avid attendee of charitable events and her sons’ most zealous supporter.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our family leader, we are blessed with so many great memories and rejoice that our faith tells us she is at peace eternally,” said two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III. “We’re very thankful for her caregivers and to those in the Golden Isles and golf community for the love and support they have shown us. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers.”