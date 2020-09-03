Pirates head coach Sean Pender is immensely familiar with the caliber of talent his team will match up against in its opener today in Blackshear.
It’s still yet to be seen exactly how that talent will be utilized, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Brunswick High opens the 2020-21 season with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Pierce County, where Pender coached for six years before taking over the Pirates in 2017. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.
“They’ve got a lot of talent on both sides of the ball; it’s a very good football team,” Pender said. “It’s a great community that we’re going in to. The spirit and the atmosphere is going to be fantastic. It’s going to be a great early-season test for us.”
Pender piloted Pierce County to the postseason in each year of his tenure, and won six playoff games over that span, and the program has kept the momentum rolling in his absence.
The Bears are a perfect 20-0 in the regular season over the past two years, their only two losses coming in the Class 3A playoffs. Pierce advanced to the semifinals under Jason Strickland in 2018 and fell in the second round last year in Ryan Herring’s first year as head coach.
Coming off a two-year stretch in which it has averaged north of 40 points per game, Pierce County should provide an immediate test for a defense Brunswick High expects to play as an elite unit this season.
The Bears will have the element of surprise on their side though after the team switched offensive coordinators over the offseason.
“We’ve got to prepare for what we see, which we do know some things that they’ve done,” Pender said. “Of course, they’ve kept it a secret to how they are going to run their offense or whatnot, but our coaching staff has been around for awhile and seen all types of different offenses.”
Brunswick has practiced against a variety of formations, styles and personnel packages from the Wing-T to the spread to prepare for anything it might see from Pierce.
Ultimately, the Pirates just want to see the defense play hard and smart this week.
“I know in the first game of the season, mistakes will be made, but we’re going to try to get after it the best we can,” Pender said. “I want to see that relentless pursuit to the football, I want to see us hustle, I want to see us not miss tackles, and play with a lot of passion.”
Although some of Pierce County’s packages are still a secret, its personnel is a known quality.
Senior quarterback Jermaine Brewton is a four-year starter who earned first-team all-region honors last season. Over his last two seasons, he’s completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,227 yards and 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while rushing for 838 yards and nine more scores.
Running back L.J. Newton was also voted to the all region first team a year ago for rushing for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior — as was DJ Bell, a sophomore who led the team in receptions (17) and receiving yards (264) last season in addition to notching 44 tackles at outside linebacker.
Pierce County center Patch Bennett has been offered by Lenior Rhyne and should provide an excellent test for Brunswick’s sophomore nose guard Kashawn Thomas.
Middle linebacker Austin Jernigan is one of the Bears’ top players on the defensive side of the ball coming off a junior campaign that saw him tally 86 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks to earn a spot on the all region first team.
Defensive lineman Seth Foster was placed on the second team after notching 13 tackles for a loss, and 6-foot, 180-pound corner Ty Myles is a Northern Illinois commit.
“In a small community like that one, you know the people, and you know this group,” Pender said. “This group, when they were in rec, won the state championship. This group has not lost a regular-season game in the past two years. They know how to win.”
If opening the season at Pierce County wasn’t daunting enough a task, Brunswick has also already been hit by its first bit of in-season adversity courtesy the coronavirus.
The Pirates have a couple of important players that will miss the game after being exposed to the virus. Although all parties involved were wearing masks, Pirates players were seated next to a person in class who wound up testing positive for COVID-19.
GHSA guidelines require the exposed players to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.