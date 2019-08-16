BHS vs Beach
Brunswick coach Sean Pender addresses his team after the scrimmage against Beach High.

 Photo Provided

Brunswick High’s mental mistakes and penalties cost them as the Pirates lost 18-12 to Beach on Friday night.

For the first quarter of the game, it was a defensive battle as neither team scored. However, Beach found a way to convert a 3rd and 15 from with a 21-yard run to set up first and goal from the four-yard line.

The Bulldogs marched down the field 55 yards and scored the touchdown of the game. However, Beach missed the extra point and went up 6-0 with 9:19 left to go in the half.

Brunswick had three of its starting linebackers out and during the first half gave up a good bit of big plays. On offense, the Pirates couldn’t capitalize on any momentum due to penalties.

After the first half of the game, Beach led Brunswick 6-0. The Bulldogs wasted no time in the third quarter as they marched 97-yards down the field. There was a questionable call against the Pirates that helped keep this drive alive.

However, as the Bulldogs did in the first half, Beach found a way to convert on 3rd and 8 and got into the end zone for its second touchdown of the game on second and goal to go up 12-0 with 4:08 left in the third.

Brunswick fumbled the football on the opening play of its next drive and allowed Beach to capitalize on it and score again to go up 18-0 with 2:04 left to go in the third quarter.

The Pirates found a spark on offense when Chuckobe Hill bulldozed into the end zone on third and goal for Brunswick making it 18-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Beach’s varsity squad led 18-6 after three quarters as the entire fourth quarter was a running clock. Brunswick running back Pat Leggett found the end zone as time expired in the fourth making it 18-12, but were not allowed to complete the extra point due to it being a scrimmage.

“We played with a lot of injuries and have a lot of people out,” coach Sean Pender said. “We struggled offensively because every time we would make a big play, there would be a penalty to bring it back. Those penalties killed drives for the offense and extended drives for them. I want to look at the film to see if those penalties were legit or not because the refs were flag happy.

“We have a lot of work to do, and that’s why you scrimmage to get that experience.”

