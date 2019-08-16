Brunswick High’s mental mistakes and penalties cost them as the Pirates lost 18-12 to Beach on Friday night.
For the first quarter of the game, it was a defensive battle as neither team scored. However, Beach found a way to convert a 3rd and 15 from with a 21-yard run to set up first and goal from the four-yard line.
The Bulldogs marched down the field 55 yards and scored the touchdown of the game. However, Beach missed the extra point and went up 6-0 with 9:19 left to go in the half.
Brunswick had three of its starting linebackers out and during the first half gave up a good bit of big plays. On offense, the Pirates couldn’t capitalize on any momentum due to penalties.
After the first half of the game, Beach led Brunswick 6-0. The Bulldogs wasted no time in the third quarter as they marched 97-yards down the field. There was a questionable call against the Pirates that helped keep this drive alive.
However, as the Bulldogs did in the first half, Beach found a way to convert on 3rd and 8 and got into the end zone for its second touchdown of the game on second and goal to go up 12-0 with 4:08 left in the third.
Brunswick fumbled the football on the opening play of its next drive and allowed Beach to capitalize on it and score again to go up 18-0 with 2:04 left to go in the third quarter.
The Pirates found a spark on offense when Chuckobe Hill bulldozed into the end zone on third and goal for Brunswick making it 18-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Beach’s varsity squad led 18-6 after three quarters as the entire fourth quarter was a running clock. Brunswick running back Pat Leggett found the end zone as time expired in the fourth making it 18-12, but were not allowed to complete the extra point due to it being a scrimmage.
“We played with a lot of injuries and have a lot of people out,” coach Sean Pender said. “We struggled offensively because every time we would make a big play, there would be a penalty to bring it back. Those penalties killed drives for the offense and extended drives for them. I want to look at the film to see if those penalties were legit or not because the refs were flag happy.
“We have a lot of work to do, and that’s why you scrimmage to get that experience.”