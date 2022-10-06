Brunswick High has found its groove offensively, and now the Black Flag will look to get back on track when Lakeside Evans rolls into Glynn County Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.

Two weeks ago, Brunswick (6-0, 2-0 Region 2-6A) entered the City Championship as the top scoring defense in Class 6A, having allowed just 26 points in four games (6.5 PPG), and though the Pirates were coming off a 49-point outburst against winless Islands, the offense hadn’t achieved much consistency to that point.

