Brunswick High has found its groove offensively, and now the Black Flag will look to get back on track when Lakeside Evans rolls into Glynn County Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.
Two weeks ago, Brunswick (6-0, 2-0 Region 2-6A) entered the City Championship as the top scoring defense in Class 6A, having allowed just 26 points in four games (6.5 PPG), and though the Pirates were coming off a 49-point outburst against winless Islands, the offense hadn’t achieved much consistency to that point.
But after back-to-back games crossing the 50-point barrier against region opponents, BHS suddenly flying high on the offensive side of the ball, its 36.5 points per game rankings seventh in the classification. Meanwhile, the defense has slipped just outside the top 10 at 14.3 points per game after allowing 60 points in that same span.
The Pirates will look to put it all together at the midway point of their region slate.
“That’s what we’d like to see: both sides of the ball, clicking in all three phases,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “Just playing a real complete game, that’s one thing that we’re trying to do, and we’re working on that week in and week out.”
Although it’s the hottest side of the ball, the Pirates’ offense faces the most intriguing matchup against the Panthers, which have found their own defensive success this season, holding opponents to 15.8 points per game.
Through five games, Lakeside Evans (3-2, 1-0) hasn’t allowed more than 28 points in a single contest. Brunswick hasn’t scored fewer than 49 points in its last three games. One will have to give Friday.
“They’ve got a defensive lineman that’s got a motor that flies, they swarm to the ball,” Grady said. “They run an odd defense — they want to do everything out of a three-man front, whether it’s a 3-4 or a 3-3 stack. When you have that type of defense, what you’re trying to do is create some disruption with your blitz packages or just getting after the football and slanting certain ways, trying to wreak havoc in the backfield.
“We have got to be prepared up front on the offensive line and in our protection — pass pro and run protection. That’s one thing we’ve harped on this week.”
If Brunswick can hold up along the line of scrimmage and provide quarterback J.R. Elkins enough time to survey the field, the Pirates could exploit an untested Lakeside secondary for some big plays.
Elkins has passed for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns to five interceptions this season, and receivers Terry Mitchell, Jayden Drayton and Kevin Thomas has formed a fearsome threesome on the outside.
Following a five-catch, 143-yard, four-touchdown performance last week in a win over Grovetown, the electric “Touchdown Terry” finds himself tied for the most touchdown receptions in Class 6A with seven, and his 470 receiving yards are the ninth-most in the classification.
“They’ve played a lot of teams that run the football,” Grady said. “They’ve got to be ready for our pass attack, and we’ve got to be on with our pass game. Receivers and quarterbacks have to be on the same page.”
Despite some hiccups over the past two weeks, Brunswick’s defense has an opportunity to return to its early season dominance against a Lakeside offense that has struggled to put up points.
The Panthers scored 32 points in a season-opening win over Aiken (S.C.), but the team has yet to broach 21 points since. The Black Flag, on the other hand, scored 14 points on turnovers even amid its relative struggles last week.
It’s been 14 years since Lakeside Evans won a region title, and a victory over Brunswick would go a long way toward rectifying that fact. Coming off an emotional victory over crosstown rival Evans, Lakeside enters the contest as confident in its ability to compete.
“They’re coming off a big win — that’s kind of like their City Championship game — and they played really hard,” Grady said. “Their kids battled from the start to the finish of the game. They ended the game by their defense stopping Evans on fourth down.”