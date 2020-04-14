Looking to make the most of her senior season, Talia Hamilton transferred from Fernandina Beach to Glynn Academy this past summer.
Mission accomplished.
Not only did Hamilton play an integral role for the state runners-up, she earned herself a scholarship to play basketball on the next level at East Georgia State College.
Hamilton quickly integrated herself into a Terrors ecosystem that had been in place for two years under head coach Sharnesha Smith, and she slotted right into a senior-laden starting five that went 26-5 on the season.
Even averages of 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game undersell how impactful Hamilton was for the Terrors with her ability to breakdown defenses and knock down shots off the dribble. She was also a dog defensively, coming up with 2.8 steals per contest.
It was Hamilton’s complete package of skills that made her a target for East Georgia.
“They liked my game with my defense, and just how I know how to be a point guard and handle a lot of things, the scoring mentality,” Hamilton said. “I had a phone call with them one day, and they asked me to tell them the type of player I was. Right after that, they knew that they wanted me there.”
East Georgia’s staff first reached out to Hamilton about midway through her senior campaign and monitored her progress. Although COVID-19 made a visit impossible following the season, Hamilton had at least stepped foot on campus when she traveled to Swainsboro for a camp last year.
And with the desire to stay relatively close to home while still stepping out on her own, East Georgia became an intriguing destination for Hamilton.
Taking Hamilton through a guided virtual tour of the school ultimately sold her in attending the junior college.
“The relationship that the coaches built with me, and just given the effort to show the school virtually with me on the call, it really made me interested,” Hamilton said. “I just chose the school because not too many people are putting in that effort.”
Hamilton also had to credit the effort put in by Smith and Glynn Academy in helping her to obtain the opportunity.
Playing for the Terrors and the high-leverage games that came along with it got Hamilton’s game out to a wider audience, as did the contacts kept by the coaching staff.
“The transfer definitely gave me more exposure,” Hamilton said. “Because Coach (Smith) has a lot of connections and she loves every player and person. She puts them out there to be seen.”
Hamilton will join a talented Bobcats team that featured the two top scorers in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association in freshmen Ka’shay Hankerson and Jasmine Blevins.