Georgia tackle Warren McClendon faces stiff test vs. Michigan
There was never a doubt in the mind of Warren McClendon as to where Georgia’s season was destined to take the Bulldogs.
Although still just a sophomore, McClendon was well aware that the talent permeating through Athens was among the best in the country.
Georgia’s berth in the College Football Playoffs semifinals is proof enough of the program’s status. But winning the first national title since 1980 is the ultimate goal.
“Our main goal was to get to the SEC championship, and we got there,” McClendon said. “It’s unfortunate we didn’t win, but we still have our other goals of playing for a national championship ahead of us.”
The former Brunswick High standout has become a fixture on the Georgia offensive line since a redshirt freshman season that saw the right tackle start nine games en route to a spot to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team.
McClendon has been even better as a sophomore, starting all 13 games for the Bulldogs and playing 85 percent of the team’s total offensive snaps.
According to Pro Football Focus, McClendon entered the SEC championship game with the third-lowest pressure percent among offensive tackles in college football, and he was named to the PFF All-SEC second team for his performance on the year.
As a unit, Georgia’s offensive line has only allowed 11 sacks on the season — the fifth-fewest in the country — while helping the Dawgs rush for 194.9 yards per game at 5.28 yards per carry. The unit was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is annually awarded to the best offensive line in the country.
Of course, iron sharpens iron, and McClendon has had plenty of heavyweight bouts throughout the SEC schedule that have pushed him to play at his peak.
“Definitely Will Anderson from Alabama, (Matthew Butler) from Tennessee, Derrick Hall from Auburn, just every week they have some dogs on the end,” McClendon said of his most memorable matchups.
But the most difficult challenge may still lie ahead.
When No. 3 Georgia faces No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl down in Hard Rock Stadium on New Year’s Eve, one of the key matchups that determine the contest will likely be the Bulldogs’ offensive line versus the Wolverines’ defensive front.
At times, McClendon will find himself matched up against Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is projected as a top 5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Still, McClendon is approaching the contest like any other game.
“We’ve got good players here too, so just going against them every day, and getting those reps against good players will get us ready,” he said.
Despite coming off their only loss of the season — a 41-24 defeat at the hands of Alabama in the SEC championship game — there is no second-guessing or hanging heads around Georgia football this week.
Though the Bulldogs are still looking to get over the hump against the Tide, the most recent setback only invigorated the team as the title chase really begins.
“Losing that game, everybody was upset, but it kind of re-centered us,” McClendon said. “It kind of refocused us and told us that we basically just have to go back to the drawing board. We have to get back to work, we have to get back on that grind, and get better every day.”