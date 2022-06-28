It has been tough to catch the reigning Region 2-6A champions this summer — the Brunswick High girls basketball team has traveled all around the state in preparation of its title defense.
But the Pirates took a momentary break from its own summer circuit to host their annual youth camp at the high school over the past two days.
“This summer we went to a lot of different camps, and we went a lot of different places just for the exposure for the girls, the team, we kind of had to push it back,” said Brunswick girls basketball coach Maria Mangram. “But we were able to have some kids here, and they’ve been learning.”
Though the camp was delayed until the final week of June, the two-day experience still left the participants with plenty to carry forward into their respective seasons.
The primary focus Tuesday was ball-handling, which in Mangram’s definition includes any and everything that happens with the ball in a player’s hands. Thus, campers spent the day honing their ability to dribble and pass — even getting a chance to get up shots with Brunswick’s shooting machine.
“Our emphasis has been on the three things you can do from the triple threat,” Mangram said. “We talked about triple threat, we talked about passing, dribbling and shooting, and then we put all of that together to actually play games.”
Aside from the lunchtime pizza party, one of the highlights for campers was getting the opportunity to learn from members of the Pirates’ varsity team, which is coming off a season that saw the program finish 27-2 and advance to the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
“The girls that are here, they were really excited to intermingle with the team, so that was cool,” Mangram said. “I think because of our success last year too, that’s what brought a lot of the kids here. They were excited just to be out there with them and learning.”
Shamya Flanders, Jeremiyah Ramsey, Dariana Johnson and Shakaylan Pinkston were among the varsity players that acted as camp councilors during the drill sessions and coaches come game time.
The campers capped off their court time by playing a 5-on-5 full court round robin tournament that allowed everyone a chance to put their newfound skills to the test in a competitive setting that extended to the coaching staff, which stood attentively on the sideline, barking out instruction.
“We broke the kids up, and then the players were on separate teams coaching against each other,” Mangram said. “They were standing there with their hands on their hips like, ‘Oh, no! That was a foul!’ It was fun to watch.”