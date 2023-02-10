Having opened the regular season with a bang against McIntosh County Academy to open the week, Glynn Academy had to battle through a slow start against Ware County.
And the Terrors did just that to score an 8-5 win in their home opener at Wainwright Field.
Trent Tankersley took the mound for Glynn and struggled in the first inning. After getting the leadoff batter to ground out, the junior was put under immense pressure from the Gators.
Allowing a walk and a double to have runners in scoring position, a wild pitch scored the first run of the inning before the Gators added two more runs on a double to the fences.
Down 3-0 after half an inning, the top of the Terrors’ lineup went down in order before having to go back into the field in hopes of calming down the Gators’ bats.
Allowing back-to-back walks and a wild pitch to move runners to second and third with no outs, the Gators scored their fourth run of the game on a fielder’s choice to first baseman Hank Noonan. As a runner stood on third, Tankersley locked in to get out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
“We had a couple of key players out tonight,” Glynn manager John Welborn said of the shaky start. “Hugh Edgy being one of them, he’s our starting catcher and he’s out so we ended up running a freshman out there tonight. He had the first-inning jitters of what have you and by the third inning, he was settled in and did a really good job for us. Jackson Donovan has a bright future, and he did a great job behind the plate from that point on.”
Looking to get the offense rolling in the bottom of the second, Noonan led the inning off with a four-pitch walk before Tankersley orchestrated a hit-and-run to have runners in scoring positions for Wessley Roberson. Waiting for the right pitch, Roberson hit a routine ground ball to second base. What would have been a routine RBI fielder’s choice turned into two errors on the Gator defender and two RBI for Roberson as he stood on second with no outs to the Terrors.
Roberson stole third to keep the pressure on Luke Hooks on the mound as Ryan Schueneman stepped up to the plate. Slapping an RBI single over the leaping shortstop, the Terrors clawed out of a four-run deficit and had hopes of leveling the score in the second inning. However, three quick outs left Schueneman stranded on third but the momentum had flipped in favor of the Terrors.
Going back out for his third inning of work, Tankersley had a shutdown inning as he recorded two strikeouts and a grounder to four Gator batters in the top of the third.
“He finally just got into a rhythm,” Welborn said. “Tank, he is a competitive fiery guy and it’s hard sometimes for him to pull the reins back cause he gets so amped up and excited. Once he settled into himself, he was able to slow everything down and find the zone and really compete for us.”
Hoping to replicate their run production from the previous inning, Gus Gandy led the inning off by reaching first on a dropped third strike, beating out the throw to put the tying run on the base path. Gandy made his way to third after consecutive passed balls during Tyler Devlin’s at-bat. Devlin worked a full-count walk before swiping second base for Noonan to deliver for the team. Hitting a routine fly ball to the right fielder, the ball hit the top of the outfielders’ glove and allowed Gandy to tie the game while moving runners to second and third for Tankersley.
Looking to give himself some insurance runs while at the plate, a passed ball recorded the first out of the inning as Devlin was tagged out sliding for home. Earning a walk to put runners on the corners (Joshua Meeks pinch ran once more for Tankersley), Roberson recorded his third RBI of the game on another error by the Gators before Schueneman added the third run of the inning with a sacrifice fly for Meeks to score from third.
Leading 6-4, Welborn left Tankersley out to start the fourth as he picked up his sixth strikeout of the night before issuing a walk to the next batter. Calling to the bullpen to bring on his flamethrower Luke Barch in — while making changes around the diamond to put Tankersley at third — the Gators were able to cut the deficit to 6-5 after a bang-bang play ruled in favor of the away dugout.
Back on the mound for the fifth, Barch hit the leadoff batter before making up for his mistake by getting the tying run out in a rundown. Recording two strikeouts in the inning, Barch walked off with players hyping him up after getting through the troubling start.
Noonan opened the bottom half of the fifth with what looked to be a routine fly-out in foul territory around the third base bag. As the ball soared in the air and tailored back into fair territory, the third base misjudged the trajectory of the ball and allowed Noonan to reach second base thanks to the empty bag exposed on the miscue. Tankersley recorded his second walk of the game before Roberson added his fourth RBI of the night on a hard-hitting single to left field for Noonan to score. Jacob Adamson recorded a sacrifice fly to push the Terrors’ lead to 8-5 as they entered the sixth inning.
Barch recorded a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout to end the sixth and couldn’t help but crack a smile as he walked off the mound.
Returning for the seventh inning to close out the game, Barch had runners on the corners with two outs. Having full confidence in his pitcher, Welborn could be heard telling Barch, “Do what you want, let’s go.”
With full faith instilled on the mound, Barch struck out the final batter of the game to seal the 8-5 win for the Terrors.
“Whenever Luke Barch comes into the game and where we are winning or it is tied, I know it’s going to stay that way,” Welborn said. “He does a great job and he just competes and when the lights are on and a little bit of tension, when the game is on the line, that’s what he loves and what he lives for.”