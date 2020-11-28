The Tigers roared back from a 17-0 deficit to force overtime on the road in Lilburn on Friday.
Ultimately, Camden came up short in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs 24-17 against Parkview, but the rally was representative of the program’s fight throughout a campaign littered with injuries and COVID-related issues.
“I’m really proud of our kids, they never quit,” said Camden head coach Bob Sphire. “Through all the adversity they went through all year, they just kept showing up every Friday, kept fighting and swinging, and they did they same thing tonight.”
Parkview led 10-0 at halftime before scoring a touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter to take what looked like a stronghold on the contest.
But on the next drive, Camden got a spark from its defense in the form of a Keith Giddens interception near midfield, which set up a touchdown run from Jamie Felix to get the Tigers on the board.
Camden had to settle for a field goal as its next scoring play after a hold set it behind the chains in the red zone, but a touchdown with around two minutes left sent the game into overtime with momentum seemingly behind the Tigers.
However, Parkview scored on its first possession of the overtime period, while an illegal procedure penalty set Camden up with a 1st-and-15 it could not overcome.
Despite the loss, Sphire was happy with the heart his team showed in battling Friday, and throughout the season as a whole.
“They never (hung their heads) all year — even in that stretch where we were down to almost nothing when we played Coffee and Warner Robins,” Sphire said. “Tonight, I never really felt like our kids were on the ropes, we just didn’t play well in the first half offensively.”