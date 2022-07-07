Long an exemplary model of a student-athlete, Jayden Drayton is set to attend one of the most prestigious schools in the nation.
Earlier this week, the Brunswick High standout committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Harvard University, where he’ll play football for one of the oldest programs in the world.
Proving truly capable of doing it all, Drayton returned kicks and punts for the Pirates last year. He lined up at running back, receiver, and in the defensive backfield, accumulating 588 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns, all while maintaining a 4.1 GPA and turning out an ACT score of 29.
Colleges took notice.
“My mom has always pushed me to be high academics — focus on that first and then football,” Drayton said. “I just kept that mindset throughout high school, and everything kind of worked itself out. They found me. I was kind of iffy about it at first because it was surprising, but I just ran with it.”
After recording 1,257 yards of total offense over his freshman and sophomore seasons at Glynn Academy, Drayton broke onto the college radar with strong performances in the camp circuit over the summer and he built on the momentum with his junior campaign at Brunswick.
Already with an offer from Central Michigan on the table, Drayton received an offer from Georgia Southern last November. A few months later, Harvard made an offer, and the rest of the Ivy League soon followed.
By the end of March, Drayton had Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, and Princeton also vying for his commitment. The Service Academies — Air Force, Army and Navy — also threw their hat in the ring.
Thus, Drayton was left to narrow down his choices, looking to complete the time-consuming process before what he hopes is a fruitful senior season at Brunswick.
“It’s been busy,” Drayton said. “It’s been kind of aggravating, but I know it was all for the greater good for me, my community and my family, so it’s been kind of a love/hate thing.
“I’m glad it’s over now. Now I get to focus on just making this run with my team this year, and hopefully getting that state title.”
A recent trip to Boston to visit the Harvard campus all but sealed the deal for Drayton as he quickly found himself enjoying the experience of new scenery, style and culture in his first trip north.
“I visited a couple of weekends ago, went to Boston on an official,” Drayton said. “They flew me up and it was a great time. I really enjoyed it up there.
“My favorite part of the visit was just being with the players and seeing how they’re normal guys like me. I was kind of going up there thinking it was going to be kind of weird, kind of nerdy, but it was a great time. They really won me over.”
Playing on a Pirates team with championship aspirations, it’s likely Drayton will find himself with another opportunity to shine on a big stage over his final year of prep football. Another season under the spotlight on the recruiting trail may result in Power 5 programs knocking on his door.
But with his sights set on a future in business and dreams of owning a line of luxury barbershops, Drayton prioritizes his life after football first and foremost.
“The academic aspect of the college is everything really,” Drayton said. “Playing football is the cherry on top of getting a degree from there; that can change the whole course of my family. That can change everything for me. That’s what really won me over.”