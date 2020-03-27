Former Brunswick High standout basketball player Mike Davis has continued his success on the court since leaving the Golden Isles.
Davis is currently a member of the BC Cactus Tbilisi in the EuroBasket Superleague in Georgia after signing with the team in January.
He only got to play five games with his new team, but like he’s done so many times before, he left an impact on the court. Since he joining the team, BC Cactus Tbilisi is 3-2 after starting the year 4-6.
Davis is the leading scorer for the Cactus and took home player of the week honors before the league had to postpone the season.
Through five games, Davis averaged 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.0 steals a game. He’s shooting 57.6 percent from the floor and 46.8 percent from the three-point line.
In his league, he is the top scorer and leads in steals.
His success doesn’t stop there. Every team Davis has been on, he has shined.
“I just lead by example and put in the work to compete at a high level,” Davis said. “At the same time, I push my teammates so we are all successful.”
BC Cactus Tbilisi is Davis’s second European team he’s been on since he went pro in 2018. He was first part of an Ireland-Superleague team, Belfast Star for the 2017-18 season.
Davis averaged almost 30 points a game for Belfast Star as he completed 60.6 percent of his shots. He said that outside of the NBA and the NBA G-League, Europe has the best basketball and is full of elite competitive players.
“Playing in Europe is great,” Davis said. “You get to paid to travel the world and play basketball. Also, you see different cultures and my favorite thing is probably trying all the different foods. Some of my favorite food I’ve had here has been from Tbilisi, Georgia.”
Before Davis hopped the pond to hoop it up all over Europe, he was exceeding in the college and the Golden Isles.
Davis was a member of the Brunswick High basketball from 2010-2014, as he helped lead a team to one region title in 2012 and two runner up squads in 2013 and 2014. He was also part of a Brunswick senior class that went 66-14 over three years and a 22-7 record as a senior.
In his final season as a Pirate, he averaged 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists a game.
“I’ve learned a ton from coach Turner and coach Ginn,” Davis Jr. said. “I could go on for days about what they’ve done for my game, but one thing I will always remember is ‘Get better every day that ends in Y.’”
Davis took that knowledge he learned from his coaches at Brunswick and continued to improve his game in college.
“One major thing I improved on is knowing where I score from and getting to those spots,” Davis said. “With that happening, the game has slowed down for me a bit. I’m seeing things before they happen and making correct reads on things. Which that all comes with the years I’ve been playing.”
He started his college journey out at Francis Marion University and played there for two seasons. Davis transferred to Queens University for his final two years and was a member of the winningest team in Royals History his final year there.
Davis said that going pro and succeeding at this level means a ton for him and his family, who helped him get there.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from my dad is that you have to work hard for anything you want. Whether that’s in life or basketball,” Davis said. “I’ve told my self since an early age that I’d be a pro. I’ve also put in too much time to not be a pro. Also, it’s a nod to my dad for all the money and time spent wasn’t for nothing.”